Some Verizon Customers Will Get Free Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade Subscriptions

Both new and existing Verizon customers signed up for an Unlimited plan are set to get up to one year of either Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass at no additional cost starting May 25. Talk about a good deal!

Customers on either Verizon’s Play More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited plans are eligible to receive 12 months of either app subscription service, while those on any of Verizon’s other unlimited plans will get six months of either service. This is a fun bonus for both serious and casual mobile gamers, but it also makes for an easy way to check out either service if you’re interested in learning more about what types of games they have.

Both Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass more or less offer the same thing: access to a wide variety of games without having to deal with the hassle (or potentially steep costs) of in-app purchases. The only notable differences are that each offers a unique selection of games, and that Google Play Pass also includes a curated set of apps in addition to games.

Without this deal, you’d be looking at paying $4.99 per month for either service. And while both services offer a one-month free trial (Apple even throws in three months for free when you purchase a new Apple device), this deal gives you what is essentially a free trial that is longer than what either of the subscription services offer on their own. So if you love mobile games and are looking to switch services or find a new plan, this might be the one for you.