Apple Reveals the Schedule for Its July WWDC 2021 Keynote

After announcing WWDC 2021 in March, Apple has now revealed the full schedule for its online-only keynote. The main conference, where Apple will announce new software, starts July 7th at 10AM PT (1PM ET). Smaller developer-focused conferences will occur the following days, ending July 11th.

Last year, Apple used the WWDC livestream to announce software updates for all of its major hardware. We expect the company to do the same at WWDC 2021, with announcements iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and the latest version of macOS (which will be macOS 12 if Apple decides to move on from the “Big Sur” moniker). The company could also discuss Apple Music’s new lossless streaming feature, which launches in June.

Here’s the full schedule for WWDC 2021. Keep in mind that, aside from the July 7th Apple Keynote, these events are exclusive to developers:

Apple Keynote: June 7, 10 a.m. PDT WWDC21 kicks off with the unveiling of exciting new updates coming to all Apple platforms later this year. Streamed directly from Apple Park, the keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream. Platforms State of the Union: June 7, 2 p.m. PDT Take a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms that will help Apple developers create even better apps. Platforms State of the Union will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website. Apple Design Awards: June 10, 2 p.m. PDT Every year, the Apple Design Awards celebrate the creative artistry, craftsmanship, and technical achievement of Apple developers. The Apple Design Awards will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

Apple will also host Pavilions and Lounges for developers to ask questions and explore topics like Accessibility. It’s an interesting attempt to recapture the in-person keynote experience, something that Apple didn’t spend much energy on in 2020. Sadly, the Pavilions and Lounges are only available in the Apple Developer app.

The WWDC 2021 keynote will livestream July 7th at 10AM PT (1PM ET). You can catch it on YouTube, Apple TV, or the Apple Developer app.