Zoom and IFTTT’s New Partnership Makes it Easier to Prepare for Your Video Calls

Between work meetings and staying in touch with friends and family, video calls have become part of our daily lives. A new partnership between Zoom and automation service IFTTT now makes it easier to prepare for your upcoming video calls.

Now on IFTTT, which stands for If This Then That, you can set up a variety of custom responses for all of your Zoom calls. The site has applets that’ll automatically add new Zoom meetings to Google Calendar, remind you of an upcoming meeting, track your meetings in a spreadsheet, mute your Android phone when a meeting begins, turn on your connected LIFX or Philips Hue lights when a meeting starts (or ends), or even tell your TP-Link router or Google Wi-Fi to prioritize your call quality when your meeting begins.

Of course, you can always create your own custom IFTTT applet if you have a different set of tasks in mind. To do that, you can opt to use Zoom as either a trigger (when a Zoom call starts, ends, or is created) or as an action (to start a call).

IFTTT’s free plan lets you create three of your own Applets and turn on unlimited Applets. Or, you can opt for IFTTT’s Pro plan for $3.99 per month to get unlimited Applet creation, multi-step Applets with conditional logic, queries, and multiple actions, faster execution for polling and real-time Applets, and customer support.

Check out These Applets Zoom on IFTTT Automate your Zoom calls using Applets on IFTTT, or create your own.