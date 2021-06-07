X
News

How to Watch Apple’s WWDC 2021 Livestream on July 7th

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Apple's WWDC 2021 banner.
Apple

Apple is kicking off its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) on July 7th at 10AM PT (1PM ET). We expect Apple to announce the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS at this livestreamed keynote, plus some info on new services like Apple Music lossless streaming.

If you’re using an Apple device, you can watch the WWDC 2021 keynote on the Apple Events page in Safari. You can also stream the event through the Apple TV or Apple Developer apps, though it may be easier to just pull up on YouTube.

This is the second online-only Apple WWDC event, and according to Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Developer Relations, it will be the “biggest and best” WWDC event to date. If previous Apple events (including the April 20th Spring Loaded event) are any indication, WWDC 2021 will be prerecorded with lots of mind-bending artsy shots and transitions.

Still, we don’t really know what’s in store at WWDC 2021. Apple plans to hold several developer-only conferences and interactive events during the keynote, which could indicate a major software update or hardware release. Then again, WWDC has always provided a chance for developers to communicate and explore Apple’s new software, so the company may be trying to recapture the spirit of in-person conferences.

