Plex Pass Lifetime Subscriptions Are 20% off for 24 Hours Wordwide

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
It’s Geek Pride Day and Plex wants to celebrate with a Plex Pass sale. The subscription adds extra features to Plex accounts and servers like hardware transcoding, offline sync, and more. Normally $5 a month or $120 for lifetime access, you can get either for 20% off anywhere in the world Plex is.

Exact pricing varies depending on where you are, but in the U.S. you can pick up a Lifetime Plex Pass for $$95.99 or an Annual Subscription for $31.99. That’s not the lowest price we’ve seen, but it’s the best sale yet this year.

If you use Plex to manage all your digital content, a Plex Pass is a must-have. With it, you get access to extra apps that free users can’t use, like Plexamp and Plex Dash. You’ll also gain offline syncing, full access to app streaming on all your devices (without paying to unlock one by one), and hardware transcoding, and the ability to skip intros on TV shows. And occasionally, Plex rolls out new features to Plex Pass subscribers before free users.

The sale is only good for 24 hours, after which it’ll be back to regular pricing. And it’s 20% off worldwide, the cost will always reflect local pricing. You can pick up a Plex Pass at the company’s site.

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

