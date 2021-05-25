X
Popular Searches

HP’s 14-inch Chromebook Graduates to 11th Gen Intel Processors

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
HP Chromebook C640 G2 new
HP

We’re seeing Intel 11th Gen processors arrive in more and more devices lately, offering up some much-needed competition for AMD. HP is always quick to update its lineup, and the latest is the HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook getting the 11th gen treatment.

On the outside, this latest generation is not too different from the original Pro c640, but there are upgrades here. Starting with an optional upgrade to a touchscreen or Enterprise edition, not to mention a slim design and what HP says is the “world’s thinnest” 14-inch Chromebook. The thickest part, at the hinge, is just 16.5mm thin.

HP chromebook thin
HP

The Pro c640 G2 features Intel’s latest 11th-gen processor powered by Intel Iris X graphics, which should provide a good overall upgrade to power and efficiency. As a result, HP suggests these mid-range laptops are a great option for students or hybrid workers.

HP’s promotional page says that the Pro c640 G2 offers “up to” 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage, which should be enough for most. It includes USB-C and USB-A ports on both sides, plus a full-sized HDMI port, a MicroSD card slot, and a headphone jack. Notably, there’s an optional upgrade with a backlit keyboard, too.

You’ll get around 12.5 hours of battery life, WiFi 6 support, and HP fast-charging, delivering 90% battery in 90 minutes. Pricing is as expected, with the HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook available today starting at $419, while an Enterprise version starts at $569.

HP Pro C640 G2 Chromebook

The new HP Pro C640 G2 Chromebook now comes with a slimmer design and Intel 11th Gen Processors for $419

Buy It Now

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

VIZIO 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, 4K@120fps, Variable Refresh Rate & AMD FreeSync Premium Gaming
564 people were interested in this!

EcoNour Windshield Sun Shade - Blocks UV Rays Sun Visor Protector Sunshade to Keep Your Vehicle Cool and Damage Free | Easy to Use Car Accessories | Fits Most Windshields (Medium Plus 64" x 34")
525 people were interested in this!

Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model
344 people were interested in this!

Monitor Stand Riser - 3 Height Adjustable Monitor Stand for Laptop, Computer, iMac, PC, Printer, Desktop Ergonomic Metal Monitor Riser Stand with Mesh Platform for Airflow by HUANUO
279 people were interested in this!

Power Strip, Belkin Surge Protector - 12 AC Multiple Outlets (4,000 Joules) - 8 ft Long Flat Plug Heavy Duty Extension Cord for Home, Office, Travel, Computer Desktop, Laptop & Phone Charging Brick
206 people were interested in this!

VIZIO 85-inch P-Series - Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay & Chromecast Built-in (P85QX-H1, 2020)
164 people were interested in this!

Sony X800H 65-inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model
160 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
142 people were interested in this!

VIZIO 32-inch D-Series - Full HD 1080p Smart TV with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Screen Mirroring for Second Screens, & 150+ Free Streaming Channels (D32f-G61, 2020)
134 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
105 people were interested in this!

Show More