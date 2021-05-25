HP’s 14-inch Chromebook Graduates to 11th Gen Intel Processors

We’re seeing Intel 11th Gen processors arrive in more and more devices lately, offering up some much-needed competition for AMD. HP is always quick to update its lineup, and the latest is the HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook getting the 11th gen treatment.

On the outside, this latest generation is not too different from the original Pro c640, but there are upgrades here. Starting with an optional upgrade to a touchscreen or Enterprise edition, not to mention a slim design and what HP says is the “world’s thinnest” 14-inch Chromebook. The thickest part, at the hinge, is just 16.5mm thin.

The Pro c640 G2 features Intel’s latest 11th-gen processor powered by Intel Iris X graphics, which should provide a good overall upgrade to power and efficiency. As a result, HP suggests these mid-range laptops are a great option for students or hybrid workers.

HP’s promotional page says that the Pro c640 G2 offers “up to” 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage, which should be enough for most. It includes USB-C and USB-A ports on both sides, plus a full-sized HDMI port, a MicroSD card slot, and a headphone jack. Notably, there’s an optional upgrade with a backlit keyboard, too.

You’ll get around 12.5 hours of battery life, WiFi 6 support, and HP fast-charging, delivering 90% battery in 90 minutes. Pricing is as expected, with the HP Pro c640 G2 Chromebook available today starting at $419, while an Enterprise version starts at $569.

