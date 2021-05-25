X
Carry Your AirTag In Style With WaterField’s Luxurious Leather Keychains

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The WaterField AirTag Keychain and Luggage Tag
WaterField now sells a fancy leather AirTag keychain and luggage tag to help you track your belongings in style. And best of all, they cost just $25 and $50 respectively—way less than the leather Hermès accessories on Apple’s website.

Both the WaterField AirTag keychain and luggage tag feature full-gain colored leather, perforations for the AirTag’s speaker, and a secure leather flap to keep your AirTag from running away. The keychain is notable for its use of both a standard key ring and carabiner, a combination that’s rare in AirTag keychains.

WaterField sells tons of bags and accessories for Apple products, including a leather AirPods Max carrying case, an Apple TV travel bag, a Mac Pro “saddle,” and secure cases for the iPhone 12. If you’re going to buy a matching keychain and luggage tag for your AirTag, why not go all the way?

The new WaterField AirTag keychain and luggage tag are available for order now and ship June 2nd and June 11th respectively. Because they’re so affordable, they may sell out quickly, so order while you can.

