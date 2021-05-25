Panasonic Focuses on Livestreamers With New GH5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera

Vloggers and livestreamers rejoice! Panasonic’s Lumix GH5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera is here, complete with livestreaming support and tons of features improved from the last GH5 iteration. Plus, Panasonic also teased its long-awaited GH6 camera, due out later in 2021.

The GH5 Mark II has kept the same body and 20.3-megapixel sensor of its predecessor (which launched in 2017), but it’s packing tons of overall improvements and is looking to become the de facto camera for vloggers and the like. And with a $1,700 body, it’s a solid entry-level camera for those not wanting to spend a ton.

The camera will be able to record 10-bit 4K video at 60fps, where the original GH5 could only support 8-bit 4K recording. It also supports 25p and 30p, up from the previous 24p limit. The Mark II also received updated color profiles and now includes the V-Log L profiles (no $100 premium upcharge anymore). Its sensor now has an anti-reflective coating to skirt lens flare issues, and it supposedly has a 25% wider dynamic range.

You’ll also see increases with in-body stabilization performance, as the camera can now compensate up to 6.5 stops. A boosted autofocus system is also in place, along with head and body detection in addition to the existing face and eye detection. It also doubled tracking speeds, up to 60 times per second, and will more easily lock on to subjects, even at a distance, which is perfect for vlogging on the go.

The Mark II’s rear LCD screen is now brighter and has a higher resolution, making it a little more useful in daytime shoots. The camera’s USB-C port now supports power delivery so it can simultaneously keep the camera powered and slowly charge its batteries. It also supports more lenses with a wider variety of aspect ratios, like those at 1.3x, 1.5x, and 1.8x as well as anamorphic lenses with image stabilization.

During its recent virtual launch event, Panasonic didn’t call out any photo-specific features for the GH5 II, which reinforced it’s focus on live streaming and vlogging. What it did call out beyond that, however, was the much-anticipated GH6 flagship camera.

Panasonic didn’t give out a ton of details, as the camera is still in development, but supposedly it will have a brand new Micro Four Thirds sensor and image engine. It’ll be able to shoot 10-bit 4K video at 120fps and 10-bit 5.7K video at 60fps, and guarantees DCI 4K60 at 4:2:2 with no time limit. Panasonic says the GH6 body will start at $2,500.

For now, you can pick up the Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera body and keep it by your side to record your vlogs anywhere you go. It comes with a battery, charger, body cap, USB cable, cable holder, shoulder strap, and a limited one-year warranty.

New Lumix GH5 Camera Model Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mark II Mirrorless Camera This camera is aimed at livestreamers and vloggers with its video-centric slate of features.