HomeKit Smart Home Security Arrives on Eero 6 and Pro 6 Routers

Amazon’s Eero 6 and Pro 6 are among the first Wi-Fi 6 routers to support HomeKit thanks to a new firmware update. HomeKit users can now manage their smart home’s privacy and security through the Eero 6 and Pro 6 routers, and even isolate their HomeKit devices from the internet.

Once you set up your Eero 6 or Pro 6 router with HomeKit, you can use the Apple Home app to program the level of connection security for each of your HomeKit-enabled devices. There are three levels of connection security outlined in Apple’s support document:

Restrict to Home : Most secure. Your accessory can interact only with HomeKit through your Apple devices. The accessory won’t connect to the Internet or any local devices so any third-party services, like firmware updates, might be blocked.

: Most secure. Your accessory can interact only with HomeKit through your Apple devices. The accessory won’t connect to the Internet or any local devices so any third-party services, like firmware updates, might be blocked. Automatic : Default security. Your accessory can communicate with HomeKit and connections recommended by its manufacturer.

: Default security. Your accessory can communicate with HomeKit and connections recommended by its manufacturer. No Restriction: Least secure. This setting bypasses the secure router and allows your accessory to interact with any device in your network or Internet-based service.

While a bit extreme, restricting HomeKit devices to your home ensures maximum privacy and security. If you don’t mind losing some internet-only features, it’s a good option for indoor smart cameras and other recording devices.

Keep in mind that these features require an Apple HomeKit Hub, such as an Apple TV, HomePod, or an always-at-home iPad. If you don’t want to shell out for Eero’s expensive Wi-Fi 6 routers, consider buying the standard Eero Mesh Wi-Fi system, which also supports HomeKit security features.