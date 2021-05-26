Upcoming USB-C Standard to Increase Charging Power from 100W to 240W

Thanks to being compatible with a wide range of devices, USB-C is a popular cable that could eventually replace most charging and data transfer cables. It’s the emerging standard, and now we hear the new USB-C 2.1 spec could more than double its charging speed from 100W to 240W.
These days almost everything from newer laptops, phones, tablets, headphones, and more all use USB-C vs. the larger USB connector or slower options such as micro-USB. However, bigger items like a laptop still need power bricks or barrel jacks to charge devices safely. Soon, that’ll all be a thing of the past.
According to reports at CNET, the version 2.1 update to the USB-C standard could more than double power to 240W from one cable. The change would allow you to easily charge or power the biggest computer monitors or powerful gaming laptops.
A group known as the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) is essentially upgrading the “USB-PD” spec we’re familiar with on fast-chargers or power packs. Later this year, you can expect an all-new USB-C EPR, which stands for “Extended Power Range,” delivering 240W of power.
Keep in mind that while current USB-C cables max out at around 20V, newer EPR cables will support up to 48V. This means you’ll likely need new cables and devices to take advantage of these speeds.
via CNET