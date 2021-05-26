X
The Powerful ASUS ROG 5 Gaming Phone Lands in the U.S. for $999

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
ASUS released the ROG Phone 5 earlier this year, but it wasn’t available to buyers in the United States or basically anywhere outside of China and Europe. That changes today, and now gamers can officially buy the overpowered ASUS ROG Phone 5 in the United States from ASUS’ official store.

For those unaware, the ROG 5 is purely a gaming phone and has more power than most would ever need. While it comes in three variants, ASUS says only the regular model is available in the United States right now, with the Ultimate and Pro versions coming later this year.

Still, for $999, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 is loaded and perfect for a Fortnite gamer. You’ll get a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with 2,448 x 1,080 Quad-HD resolution and a fast 144 Hz refresh rate. Not to mention a powerful Snapdragon 888 Plus processor with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a massive 6,000 mAh battery.

ASUS ROG Phone 5
ASUS

For the price, gamers are getting what looks like a compelling package. That said, keep in mind that the Pro and Ultimate models increase the RAM and storage, include a cooling attachment, and have an extra display on the back of the phone. Or, you can get this base model and get the cooler yourself. ASUS sells a phone and gamepad bundle, too, which is nice.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is finally available in the United States, unlocked, and it’ll work best with AT&T or T-Mobile.

