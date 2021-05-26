X
Popular Searches

Philo Streaming Service Promised Not to Raise Prices—Now It’s Raising Prices

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A woman having a migrane because of Philo's price increase.
lunopark/Shutterstock

Whenever a rival streaming services raises its prices, Philo sends out emails bragging that its live TV service still costs just $20 a month. But starting June 8th, Philo is raising its subscription fee to $25 a month for new subscribers. It’s the service’s first price hike in nearly 4 years.

Existing Philo subscribers will continue to pay $20 a month for the time being. However, Philo is offering year-long DVR storage to customers who pay the $25 fee, an improvement on the current 30-day DVR storage limit. (Current subscribers can switch to the $25 plan through their account settings come June 8th, through they aren’t forced to do so.)

Philo blames the price hike on the rising cost of streaming contracts. It’s the same story we’ve heard from YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, and other platforms that increase their subscription fee.

If streaming contracts continue to get more expensive, then so will streaming services. And because companies keep launching new services, customers are constantly forced to subscribe to more and more platforms. It’s getting to the point that some people, and especially live TV subscribers, are thinking of switching back to cable. It’s a crappy situation with no end in sight.

Source: Philo via Droid Life

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

EcoNour Windshield Sun Shade - Blocks UV Rays Sun Visor Protector Sunshade to Keep Your Vehicle Cool and Damage Free | Easy to Use Car Accessories | Fits Most Windshields (Medium Plus 64" x 34")
556 people were interested in this!

VIZIO 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, 4K@120fps, Variable Refresh Rate & AMD FreeSync Premium Gaming
508 people were interested in this!

Monitor Stand Riser - 3 Height Adjustable Monitor Stand for Laptop, Computer, iMac, PC, Printer, Desktop Ergonomic Metal Monitor Riser Stand with Mesh Platform for Airflow by HUANUO
399 people were interested in this!

USB Condenser Microphone, Aokeo 192kHZ/24bit Professional PC Streaming Podcast Cardioid Microphone Kit with Boom Arm, Shock Mount, Pop Filter, for Recording, Gaming, YouTube,Meeting, Discord
323 people were interested in this!

Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model
303 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
185 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor with Netflix, YouTube, HBO, Prime Video and Apple TV Streaming Tunerless Tuner Free TV(LS32AM702UNXZA), Black
144 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
141 people were interested in this!

VIZIO 85-inch P-Series - Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay & Chromecast Built-in (P85QX-H1, 2020)
130 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
119 people were interested in this!

Show More