Anker Teases Upcoming Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle with Android 10

Recently, on its Japanese Twitter account, Anker revealed its upcoming Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle and mentioned it’d be out sometime “around September.” The dongle is a new direction for the company, which has previously focused on things like cables and chargers.
Anker stated that the dongle will run Android 10.0 and that it includes support for 4K HDMI output with Dolby Digital Plus. The single photo released in the tweet also shows a microUSB port for power. The dongle will support over 7,000 apps including popular favorites like Netflix and YouTube.
TV等にHDMI接続できるストリーミングデバイス「Nebula 4K Streaming Dongle」を9月頃に販売開始予定！最新のAndroid TV 10.0を搭載し、YouTubeやNetflixを始めとした7,000以上のアプリに対応。最大4K出力の高解像度に加え、Dolby Digital Plus対応の高音質な映像がお楽しみいただけます。#APC21Spring pic.twitter.com/RqEbAUyBzQ
— Anker Japan (@Anker_JP) May 25, 2021
As far as hardware goes, we can’t tell what the dongle is made of, but it could be aluminum. It will ship with a Google-designed remote. We can see a Google Assistant button along with dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. Those remotes are set to become the common standard for Android TV devices now. This is the first appearance of the black version of the remote, however, but it looks great.
No information was shared regarding pricing, availability, or a specific release date. As it gets closer to September, though, more information is likely to be released.
via 9to5Google