1Password Browser Extension Gets Touch ID, Windows Hello, and Dark Mode Support

Several new features are coming to the 1Password browser extension, including dark mode support, a cleaner “save login” system, and biometric unlock with Touch ID, Windows Hello, and biometrics on Linux. Your 1Password extension should update the next time you restart your browser (though Firefox users have to wait for the update to pass Mozilla approval).

The biggest change here is biometric support. 1Password users on Mac, PC, and Linux can now use their respective biometric verification systems to quickly unlock 1Password in the browser, although this feature requires that you download the 1Password desktop app.

If you’re like me, then you thought that 1Password’s browser extension already supported biometric unlock. That’s because the old, “classic” extension does support Touch ID and other unlock systems. This update is for the main 1Password browser extension (formerly called 1Password X), which is faster and cleaner than the “classic” version.

Along with biometrics support, the 1Password extension now works with dark mode and features a brand new “save login” popup window. When the save window appears, it will provide a full view of all the content in your new login, allowing you to add extra info without opening the 1Password app. The redesign also applies to 1Password’s “update login” dialog box, which appears when 1Password detects that you’re using a new password to enter a website.

The update also brings several small improvements to 1Password in the browser, like bug fixes for certain websites, UI updates that make text easier to read, and faster load times for all of 1Password’s popup windows. You can download the update manually, or reset your browser to have it installed automatically. Firefox users are stuck with the previous version of the 1Password extension until the update is approved by Mozilla.

1Password 1Password starts at just $3 a month but can store an unlimited number of passwords, addresses, credit cards, and more. It works across all your devices and can generate unique passwords for websites, ensuring your accounts are secure.