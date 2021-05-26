X
MyTaggr’s Mount Tucks an AirTag Beneath Your Bike Seat for Easy Tracking

Suzanne Humphries
1 min read
The BikeTaggr attached discreetly underneath a bike seat
MyTaggr

Apple’s AirTag item trackers have made a splash since they debuted in April. And now, the folks at MyTaggr have created a small mount that allows you to attach an AirTag to your bicycle, so you’ll always know where it is.

The mount, called BikeTaggr, can be secured directly to various places on your bike, like on the downtube, underneath the seat, behind the rear reflector, or even underneath your water bottle cage. It’s designed to be discreet, and it comes in five color options (including transparent), so it’ll blend in with any bike’s exterior.

It only weighs 0.36 ounces, so it won’t slow you down, and it’s forged with three layers of premium cast acrylic that’ll keep your AirTag protected during even the most adventurous rides. It’s designed in just such a way that it won’t block tracking signals, either.

The BikeTaggr goes for $19 a pop and is available now on MyTaggr’s site. You can also purchase four and get one for free if you want to keep tabs on your entire bike collection.

via Bikerumor

