Alienware Launches Its Thinnest Gaming Laptops Yet

When people think of Alienware, a chunky gaming laptop is usually the first thing that comes to mind. But the famous gaming brand just launched its thinnest laptops yet, the Alienware x15 and x17. At under an inch thick, you’ll be surprised by how much cutting-edge hardware lives inside these laptops.

Both the Alienware x15 and x17 come with 11th gen Intel processors (i7 or i9) and current-gen NVIDIA RTX graphics cards (RTX 3060, 3070, or 3080). Their base models feature 15.6 and 17.3-inch FHD 165Hz displays, with upgrade options for 360Hz panels. If you don’t mind a lower refresh rate, you can also get the x15 with a QHD 240Hz panel or the x17 with a UHD 120Hz panel.

Despite these killer, AAA-gaming-ready specs, the Alienware x15 is just 16.3mm (0.642 inches) thick—that’s less than a millimeter thicker than the Razer Blade 15. The larger Alienware x17 is a bit chunkier at 20.9mm (0.823 inches), but still a surprisingly portable machine given its large display panel.

To keep these ultra-thin gaming laptops cool, Alienware is using a new Quad Fan design with Smart Fan control technology, plus a HyperEfficient Voltage Regulation system to increase power efficiency and battery life. Models with the RTX 3070 and 3080 chips also employ the new Element 31 thermal interface material, a highly conductive, heat-redirecting matrix made of gallium and silicon.

The x15 and x17 laptops include high-capacity SSD storage (up to 2TB single storage or 4TB dual-drive) and several RAM configurations (up to 32GB in the x15, or 64GB in the x17). They also feature Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, Windows Hello, and fully customizable LEDs on the keyboard, touchpad, power button, and chassis. For those who like mechanical keyboards, Alienware lets you configure the x17 with Cherry MX keys.

Unsurprisingly, these ultra-thin gaming laptops are a bit expensive. The Alienware x15 starts at $2,000 while the larger Alienware x17 starts at $2,100. Both are available with limited configuration options on Dell’s webstore today. Full configuration options will arrive June 15th.

Alienware x15 Grab an Alienware x15, the company’s thinnest gaming laptop to date. With an 11th gen Intel Core processor and cutting-edge NVIDIA RTX graphics, it’s a serious alternative to other thin and light gaming machines.

Alienware x17 Alienware’s new x17 gaming laptop is incredibly thin and runs on the latest Intel Core and NVIDIA RTX hardware. Grab it now with a Core i9 and RTX 3080 configuration, or wait for other models (including one with Cherry MX keys) to arrive this summer.