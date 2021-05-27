The First 17-inch Chromebook is Here, Thanks to Acer

Acer just announced an entire range of Chromebooks and laptops, and personally, the most exciting one of the bunch is the new Acer Chromebook 317— the world’s first 17-inch Chromebook. Another machine is the first to be Intel Evo certified, and several come with new 11th Gen Intel processors.

From refreshing its flagship Acer Chromebook Spin 713 to the budget-friendly 17-inch beast mentioned above, Acer basically has a Chromebook for everyone.

The new Acer Chromebook 317 is built for those that want to multitask and stream on the biggest Chromebook ever released. Featuring a huge 17.3-inch screen with thin bezels, top-firing speakers, and an optional backlit LED keyboard, all starting at $379.

The Acer 317 packs a full HD webcam, dual microphones, 10 hours of battery life, and WiFi 6 support. However, at such a low price, you won’t get Intel’s latest processors, and instead, it is powered by the Intel Celeron lineup. For Chrome OS, though, that’s more than enough and makes this potentially a great option for working from home or for students. It’ll be available this June in the US.

Acer also updated its high-end Chromebook Spin 713, but there aren’t many changes compared to the previous generation. Buyers will benefit from improved performance thanks to the new 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. The Spin 713 features a sleek military-grade design with a 13.5-inch Quad-HD display, 10-hour battery life, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and DTS audio support.

The fancy Spin 713 goes on sale in June for $699, making it one of Acer’s most expensive Chromebooks to date. The company also confirmed an Enterprise version for those in need.

Additionally, Acer took a moment to announce two other more traditional Chromebooks with 14-inch displays. The Acer Chromebook 314 is built for students, costs $269, and will be available in July, just in time for next school year. It features a compact design that manages to fit that 14-inch screen and still delivers 15-hours of battery life.

The final model is the new Chromebook 514, which comes in both a regular option and an Enterprise edition for business users. It costs $599 and offers a little more power with an 11th Gen Intel processor, a rugged design for hybrid employees, and a decent 10-hour battery life rating.

All four of these new Acer Chromebooks will hit shelves in June and July, giving users more options than ever.