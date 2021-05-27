Acer’s Dizzying Number of New Gaming Devices Are Hard to Fit In a Headline

Acer is doubling down on its high-end gaming catalog with several new gaming laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories. The cutting-edge collection will slowly release over the next few months, but you can get a first look at it now.

Hold on a second. Along with these new gaming devices, Acer also announced new Chromebooks, an eco-friendly and repairable laptop, a 3DS-styled laptop, and a few lifestyle notebooks. Go ahead and read about those now if you’re interested. Now, let’s get to the gaming collection.

New Predator and Triton Gaming Notebooks

One of the coolest products in Acer’s new lineup is the 17.3-inch Predator Helios 500. Starting at $2,500, it’s Acer’s most expensive and most powerful gaming laptop. You can probably guess the Helios 500’s specs—an 11th Gen Intel Core CPU (up to i9), a current-gen NVIDIA RTX GPU (up to 3080), up to 64GB of RAM, and a 360Hz FHD display (with configuration options for a 2560 x 1600 165Hz miniLED display). The Helios 500 also comes with single-SSD or dual-SSD (Raid 0) storage, though Acer hasn’t announced its maximum storage configuration.

Along with its killer specs, Acer offers the Predator Helios 500 with Racing keys or MagForce keys, which feature mechanical switches that respond to different pressures. This technology, which mimics the function of joysticks and analog triggers, debuted in Acer’s Huntsman V2 keyboard.

If you’re looking for something a little more portable, Acer is also launching a new thin-and-light 16-inch Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop. Starting at $1,750, the Triton 500 SE offers configuration options that are similar to the larger Predator Helios 500, like an 11th gen Intel Core i9 CPU and a RTX 3080 GPU. But it doesn’t have as many programmable LEDs as the Helios 500, its displays top out at 240Hz, and it doesn’t come with Acer’s optional Racing keys or MagForce keys.

Acer will start selling the Predator Helios 500 in August starting at $2,500. The thinner Predator Triton 500 SE arrives in June, starting at $1,750. Those in Europe can buy the Helios 500 and Triton 500 SE in June and July, respectively.

Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 Gaming Desktops

Oddly enough, Acer’s new Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 gaming desktops aren’t as powerful as its new laptops. But they’re still powerful enough for a dedicated gaming setup, and they come with tons of bells and whistles to help you get through marathon gaming sessions.

Acer’s Predator Orion 3000 is the more expensive of the two desktops, starting at $1,200. It’s a mid-tower desktop with a premium windowed case and, when maxed out, sports an 11th gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an RTX 3070 GPU, and 64GB of RAM. It also features four customizable FrostBlade RGB fans, Wi-Fi 6 support, and support for up to two 1TB SSDs or two 3TB HDDs.

Starting at $950, the new Nitro 50 is slightly less flashy than the Orion 3000. You have a choice between an 11th gen Intel Core i7 and AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, and can configure the desktop up to a RTX 3060Ti GPU and 64GB of RAM. There’s also Wi-Fi 6 support, dual SSD and HDD slots (just like the Orion 3000), and an optional Qi charging pad built into the desktop tower. Unfortunately, the Nitro 50’s red LEDs are not customizable.

The Predator Orion 3000 and Nitro 50 launch in July for $1,200 and $950. Those in Europe will have to wait until October to get these desktops.

Oodles of Monitors and Accessories

If laptops and desktops aren’t enough, Acer is also launching three new HDR monitors, a gaming mouse with 10 programmable buttons, and a dongle that adds 5G to your gaming rig.

Featuring NVIDIA G-Sync, HDMI 2.1, and HDR support, the $1,300 Predator x28, $2,000 Predator X38 S, and $1,800 Predator CG437K S should appeal to a wide range of hardcore gamers. The 28-inch Predator x28 and 37.5-inch Predator x38 S feature 155Hz and 175Hz refresh rates, while the 42.5-inch Predator CG437k S offers a 144Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 Certification, and customizable RGB lighting.

The new Predator Cestus 335 gaming mouse features a PixArt 3370 sensor and 2,000 Hz polling rate for maximum precision, plus five color-coded DPI levels with a maximum 19,000 DPI. There’s also a hyper-fast scroll toggle, 10 programmable hotkeys, and hotkey presets through the QuarterMaster software.

And then there’s the odd duck of Acer’s new gaming lineup, the Predator Connect D5 5G dongle. It adds 5G support to any computer over USB-C cable, which could help gamers enjoy a lag-free gaming experience while away from home (or at home in areas with slow internet). The D5 5G dongle can also provide a 5G hotspot for your phone and other devices.

Acer will launch its Predator CG437K S, Predator X38 S, and Predator X28 monitors in November, September, and August, respectively (U.S. and Europe). Release dates and pricing for the Predator Cestus 335 gaming mouse and Predator Connect D5 5G dongle are still unannounced.