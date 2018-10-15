When you need to keep an eye on your house while you’re away, a Wi-Fi cam is the best way to do so. Here are the best indoor Wi-Fi cams you should consider.

Now, if you’re on a budget, there are certainly cheaper options available than what we discuss here. So if you’re in the market for cameras that favor low prices over premium components or features, check out our guide on the best budget Wi-Fi cams instead.

All of the Wi-Fi cams mentioned below have the same basic features, including 1080p video recording, two-way audio communication, and night vision capabilities. It’s the unique features that set them apart, though. Let’s get started.

Nest Cam Indoor ($199)

When it comes to an easy-to-use interface that almost anyone can navigate, the Nest Cam ($199) really has everyone else beat.

Nest makes it really easy to set up the camera and get going. And once you’re in, browsing the timeline is smooth and simple, and the settings are easy to get to and simple to understand. The camera supports not only people recognition (so you get a notification when a person is on your patio and not a raccoon) but “familiar face” recognition too (so you can set it to alert you when it’s a person you don’t know, but ignore your spouse). It truly is a device that almost anyone can use without a problem.

However, the Nest Cam is also really expensive. The indoor model rings in at $199, making it one of the most expensive Wi-Fi cams on the market. On top of that, you’ll have to pay $5 per month for the Nest Aware subscription, as the Nest Cam is kind of worthless without it, unfortunately. And since it’s a Google product, there’s no integration with Alexa.

Nonetheless, if price isn’t an issue for you and you’re just looking for the best of the best, this is the one to get.

Amazon Cloud Cam ($119)

We included this in our budget Wi-Fi cam guide too, but don’t let that put you off it. The Amazon Cloud Cam ($119) is also good enough to compete with the Nest Cams of the world.

Furthermore, and unlike the Nest Cam, it comes with some free storage that will keep video recordings for up to 24 hours. However, if you opt for the paid subscription (starting at $6.99/month), you’ll get seven days of storage, as well as person detection (as opposed to just general motion detection). This is a feature that you’d have to pay an extra $100 for with the Nest Cam.

It also integrates with Alexa, so you can use it to show the video feed on your Fire TV or Echo Show, but since it’s an Amazon product, it won’t work with Google/Nest products, so integrating it with Google Assistant is a no go.

Netgear Arlo Q ($129)

Personally, I’m a big fan of Netgear’s Arlo Pro camera models, because of the integrated batteries that allow them to run completely wirelessly. However, if you just need something a bit simpler for indoors, the Arlo Q ($129) is a great option.

The Arlo Q comes with a generous seven days of video storage for free, which should be plenty for most users. However, you can get the paid subscription for $9.99/month that gives you 30 days of storage. Plus, you’ll get person detection and the ability to create different motion detection zones.

And unlike the Nest Cam and Amazon Cloud Cam, the Arlo Q works with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so if you the option of being able to use either or, this might be a good way to go.

Logitech Circle 2 ($159)

Rounding out the list is the Logitech Circle 2 ($159), which can actually be used outdoors as well, but is just as comfortable indoors too.

Perhaps the most unique feature of the Circle 2 is that it’s compatible with Apple’s HomeKit platform, which can’t be said for the other cameras listed above. But even if you’re not a HomeKit fan, it’ll work with Alexa and Google Assistant as well.

Another cool feature of the Circle 2 is that it can be flush-mounted to any window to surveil the outside of your home. Unfortunately, that accessory is sold separately, but it’s a really unique way of mounting a Wi-Fi cam to point outside that I haven’t seen on any other camera like this.

Other than that, you get free 24 hours of storage, but you can bump that up to 14 days with a $3.99/month subscription. However, you’ll need to opt for the $9.99/month plan for person detection and motion detection zones.