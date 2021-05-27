With a 3DS-Like Display, Acer’s ConceptD Laptop Goes Stereoscopic

During a press event, Acer unveiled refreshed ConceptD laptops with 11th Gen Intel processors. But while the workhorse notebooks are more powerful than ever, it’s a new stereoscopic option that pops out (literally) in the new line. A new SpatiaLabs variant displays content in 3D; no glasses needed.

Starting with Notebooks you can actually buy (more on that later), Acer’s ConceptD 5 Notebooks feature an all-metal design with some powerful internals. You can pair Intel 11th Gen H-series processors with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU with ray-tracing capabilities. You’ll get to choose configurations with up to 2 TBs of SSD storage, up to 64 GBs of RAM to go with its 16-inch 3K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. A ConceptD 5 Pro model will let you pair the processor with either an NVIDIA RTX A5000 or an NVIDIA RTX A3000 Laptop GPU.

While those certainly make for decent gaming specs, the real aim is a machine that can handle 3D modeling workflows. That should be enough power to get Blender done when you’re on the go. The ConceptD 5 Notebooks will launch in August with a starting price of $1,999.99.

On the flagship end is the ConceptD 7 Ezel, which features a lifted screen design reminiscent of Apple’s magic keyboard that lifts an iPad Pro. You’ll still get Intel’s new 11th-Gen Core i7-11800H processor and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU, along with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage options. But it’s the screen that stands out (somewhat literally). The device acts as a convertible thanks to its unique hinge with float, share, pad, stand and display modes.

Acer didn’t specify a release time, but it will the price starts at $2,499.

The Concept3 14-inch line also saw an update, with new 11th-Gen Intel H-series processors and NVIDIA’s RTX 3050 Ti GPU. It comes in two variants, a standard laptop and a convertible. And pro models offer even more powerful processors, up to an Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA T1200 GPU.

The Concep3 Models will release in December, starting at $1,599.99.

But it’s the SpatialLabs Variant on a prototype ConceptD notebook that stood out from the crowd. The prototype notebook houses a stereoscopic display to show 3D images without glasses. Like the Nintendo 3Ds and some smartphones, the notebook displays two images just far enough apart to trick your eyes into seeing 3D.

To help that work, the notebook uses a stereo camera set to track your head and eyes and display the image properly. Lean left and right, and you’ll see “around” the 3D object. And you can switch back to 2D views when you want. Use the laptop with compatible programs, like Blender, and you can easily render your “3D visuals” in actual 3D to better view what works and what doesn’t.

At least that’s the hope. Plenty of companies have tried 3D before and failed. Even Nintendo now primarily focuses on a 2DS Game Boy line—which is the same console but with the 3D removed. Acer wants to justify the inclusion of 3D, but it’s taking things slowly.

Becase for now, you can’t buy a SpatialLabs ConceptD laptop. Instead, you can apply to try one for three months—totally free of charge. Of course, you agree to allow Acer to demo any projects you create for a period of one year. If you’re interested, you can apply at Acer’s site before June 30th.