Samsung’s Updated Chromebook Plus V2 Adds LTE Connectivity to an Already-Great Device

The premium Chromebook market has exploded over the last couple of years, and Samsung helped push that charge with the Chromebook Pro and Plus. It recently revamped the Plus model with updated internals, and now it’s adding LTE to that platform.

If you’re not familiar with the Chromebook Plus, here’s a bit of backstory for you. The original Chromebook Plus was launched at CES in 2017 alongside the Chromebook Pro. Samsung has since revamped the Plus hardware with an updated processor for improved performance, calling this new version the Chromebook Plus V2. Super original.

Now, however, it’s announcing yet another change to that platform with the Chromebook Plus V2 LTE. That’s a tasty little name that just rolls of the tongue, isn’t it? It otherwise features the same innards as the other V2—Intel Celeron 3965Y processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage—though Samsung says it worked closely with Google and Intel to get LTE on board for this new model.

This marks one of the first higher end Chromebooks to add LTE—in fact, the last high-end LTE-enabled Chromebook that comes to mind was the Chromebook Pixel. But I digress—it’s great to see a snappy little Chromebook like the Plus show up with LTE.

While band information isn’t available, Verizon will be selling the Chromebook Plus, so it’s pretty clear that there will be at least one option in the US. It’s unclear if the Plus LTE will be compatible with other carriers, but the full release is coming on November 2nd so hopefully we’ll learn more then.

The Chromebook Plus V2 LTE will cost $599 and be available from Best Buy, Verizon, and directly from Samsung.