These Three New Thin and Light Laptops from Acer are Perfect for Hybrid Workers

In a recent announcement, Acer revealed three new laptops that focus on a thin and light design—the Swift X, the TravelMate P6, and the TravelMate Spin P6. Their ultra-portable designs all pack high-performance hardware that’s perfect for hybrid professionals.

The Swift X

The stunning new Swift X joins Acer’s popular line of Swift notebooks, with an ultrathin lightweight design and impressive hardware. It features an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processor with Zen 3 architecture along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU and 16GB of RAM. This makes the notebook perfect for creative professionals who’ll spend a good chunk of time with the laptop editing photos or videos.

“Acer’s new notebook models are designed to offer consumers the widest possible choice of high-performance ultraportable computing devices,” stated James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer Inc. “Professionals need a clean-looking notebook that is compact enough to take with them throughout the day but it also has to be powerful enough to run multiple resource-intensive programs at once. With every device we make, we’re always pursuing that balance.”

You can opt for up to 2TB of SSD storage, and its fast-charging 59W battery can last for up to 17 hours on a single charge. The 14-inch FHD IPS display has 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and an 85.7% screen-to-body ratio. It has a good selection of ports, including full-function USB-C for super fast data transfer, charging, and video streaming. It also packs a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello, AI-bolstered noise suppression on video calls, and an air-inlet keyboard design that’ll expel up to 10% more heat to keep the device cool.

The Acer Swift X will be available in North America in June, starting at $899.99. It will roll out in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and China starting this summer.

The TravelMate P6 Series

While designing its new TravelMate P6 laptop series, Acer had hybrid working professionals in mind, making sure the two new laptops were incredibly portable while still remaining useful. Both feature the latest 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, up to 32GB DDR4x RAM, and a 1TB PCIe Gen3 x4 SSD with NVMe technology. They’ve also got 14-inch FHD+ IPS displays with 1000% sRGB color gamut coverage, measure just 0.6 inches and weigh in starting at 2.2 pounds.

The Spin P6, Acer’s convertible version of the standard TravelMate P6, features a Corning Gorilla Glass touch display that can rotate 360 degrees. It’s perfect for presentations, note-taking, signing contracts, and sharing videos, and it can be used in tablet, notebook, tent, and presentation mode. It also has the Acer Active Stylus that works with Windows Ink.

The Spin P6 has a 16:10 aspect ratio and narrow bezels, allowing you to view the maximum amount of on-screen content as possible at once. Additionally, you can limit its viewing angle to just 90 degrees by enabling the Acer PrivacyPanel feature, which is perfect if you’re working on public transportation or in a busy office.

Both models have dual speakers that provide ultra-clear audio for video calls, and a four-mic array that picks up your voice from up to 6.5 feet away. It also has a built-in smart amplifier that gives you loud distortion-free sound with deep bass (that doubles as a safeguard to protect your speakers even when you turn the volume up). The two notebooks have a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge—perfect for hybrid workers. They can also fast-charge and get their battery up to 80% within an hour.

The TravelMate P6 has a fingerprint reader and IR webcam for secure Windows Hello logins. Both support Wi-Fi 6 and optional eSim/USim-enabled 5G connectivity. Additionally, they have USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Thunderbolt 4 ports for fast data transfers and powering (up to) 8K displays. They also have microSD slots and NFC.

The Acer TravelMate P6 and TravelMate Spin P6 will both be available in North America this December. The standard TravelMate P6 starts at $1,299.99, and the Spin P6 starts at $1,399.99. They’ll roll out in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and China starting in August.