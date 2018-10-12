News Reviews Featured on Review Geek

Good Deal: Buy Selected Nest Products and Get the Home Hub for Just $99

Craig Lloyd

The Google Home Hub is already a pretty sweet deal at just $150, especially since its competitor (the Echo Show) is a whopping $230. However, if you’re in the market for a particular Nest product, you can save $50 when you also pre-order the Home Hub.

Google is offering a handful of bundle deals on the Nest website for specific Nest products, the biggest being the nice discount on the Home Hub. When you go to buy either a Nest Thermostat (not the E), Nest Cam Indoor, or Nest Hello, you can opt to add the Google Home Hub to your order and only pay $99 for it.

Otherwise, when you buy a Nest Thermostat, you can save $20 on a Nest Temperature Sensor, which is half off of its normal price. Furthermore, if you buy a Nest Thermostat E, you can save on a temperature sensor (albeit only $10), but you can also tack on a Google Home Mini for just $29.

Note: Unfortunately, none of these deals can be stacked.

To take advantage of these deals, just click on “Buy Now” in the top-right corner of the product’s overview page. A slide-out window will appear from the right, and you’ll be able to take advantage of the deals there under the “Add-ons” section.

