Repairability and Sustainability Drive Acer’s New Aspire Vero Laptop

Along with its new gaming and “lifestyle” laptops, Acer is debuting the Aspire Vero, a 15-inch laptop with keycaps and a chassis made from 50% post-consumer plastic. More impressively, Acer says that the Aspire Vero is easy to open up for repairs and has upgradeable storage and memory.

Most eco-friendly and repairable devices have last-gen specs. Thankfully, Acer is sticking an 11th gen Intel Core CPU with Iris Xe graphics the Aspire Vero—though Acer hasn’t specified which models are available (or how much RAM the Aspire Vero can use, for that matter). The laptop also features up to 1TB of SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6 support, a USB-C port, two USB 3.2 ports, an HDMI port, and a hinged design that lifts the keyboard for ergonomic typing.

Acer uses PCR plastic in the Aspire Vero’s chassis, keycaps, and some parts of its 15-inch display (we don’t know the display’s resolution or refresh rate). The laptop’s retail packaging and carrying case are also made from recycled plastic. But we’re more excited about the Aspire Vero’s easy-open design, repairable nature, and upgraedable storage and RAM. While Acer didn’t give us a teardown of the device (maybe we should hit up iFixit), it appears that you can open the Aspire Vero with a single screwdriver.

The Aspire Vero is the first laptop in Acer’s Earthion sustainability lineup, and gives us a glimpse at how the company will move forward in the future. Not only did Acer join the RE100 initiative, but it has pledged to achieve 100% renewable energy use by 2035. Unfortunately, Acer hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the device.