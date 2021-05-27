Christmas Before July: Amazon Prime Day Tipped for June 21-22

According to a report from Bloomberg News, Amazon’s yearly Prime Day sale will likely kick off on June 21st and 22nd. After pushing “Christmas in July” back to October in 2020 due to COVID-19, the company looks to debut its huge summer sale earlier than ever this year.

Like Black Friday or any holiday, Amazon Prime day is a big day to shop. Last year, 3rd party retailers alone made nearly $3.5 billion from the 2-day event. Basically, you don’t want to miss it.

Bloomberg says a person familiar with the matter leaked the Prime Day 2021 dates after employees were notified of the event. Remember, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard reports of a June Prime Day this year, but now it sounds highly likely.

Traditionally, Amazon holds the event in July, like the first one back in 2015, and now it sounds as if they’re ahead of schedule and plan to have the sale near the end of June. This will be a huge retail event overall, as we’ll see massive deals and discounts from big competitors, including Wal-Mart, Best Buy, and much more.

Furthermore, Bloomberg reports that Amazon is pausing Prime Day in Canada and India over COVID-19 concerns. As soon as we hear from Amazon themselves, we’ll confirm all the details.