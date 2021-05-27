X
Gear4’s Kid-Friendly iPad Case Will Stand Up to Adult Drops

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read

ZAGG Gear4 iPad Case Orlando

iPad cases are a dime a dozen, but this latest Gear4 case is kid-friendly, rugged, and comes with adjustable arms that double as a kickstand. It’s called the Gear4 Orlando iPad Case for Kids, and all you really need to know is that it’s an iPad case you’ll actually want to buy.

The Orlando case features a 6.5ft drop rating, which means it’ll stand up to abuse from kids or an adult-sized drop. That rating is thanks to the integrated “D3O” material used on every Gear4 case, which is flexible but hardens on impact to keep your gadgets safe. And while that’s great to have, it’s the adjustable arms that parents and kids alike will love.

It works with the 10.2-inch (7th, 8th gen) models and is both durable and lightweight. Here’s a quick look.

ZAGG and Gear4’s new Orlando case is great for learning (or playing) at home or on the go. As you can see, those adjustable arms can position an iPad at nearly any angle, plus it doubles as a carry handle for kids. You can even bend and wrap the adjustable arms around car headrests for any upcoming summer vacation road trips.

Like most accessories these days, it has an antimicrobial treatment for added protection and is made from a kid-friendly EVA foam that is formaldehyde-free, PBA-free, and PVC-free. Grab yours today from our link below.

Gear4 Orlando iPad Case for Kids

ZAGG and Gear4 just released a durable new all-in-one iPad case built for kids. Get yours for $39.99

Buy it Now
Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he's written over 6,000 articles.

