RedMagic 6R Features New Casual Design, Same Hardcore Gaming Features

Andrew Heinzman
The RedMagic 6R smartphone.
RedMagic

Need a gaming phone that doesn’t look so dorky? The new RedMagic 6R takes some of the best features from the RedMagic 6 Pro, like a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor and shoulder triggers, and pulls them into a clean, casual, and affordable package.

Releasing first in China, the RedMagic 6R features a Snapdragon 888 chip (the same as the Galaxy S21), a 6.67-inch FHD 144Hz OLED display, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage (you can pay extra for a 12GB RAM 256GB storage model). It also features a 64MP main camera, a 8MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 and 5G support for lag-free online gaming, plus two 400Hz digital shoulder triggers.

The RedMagic 6R in black and white.
RedMagic

Looking at the specs, the RedMagic 6R is nearly identical to the RedMagic 6 Pro. The main difference is that the RedMagic 6R has a slightly updated camera array, a slower refresh rate (6 Pro has 165Hz), and less RAM (6 Pro has 16GB). RedMagic also cut the 6R’s battery capacity to 4200mAh (down from 5050mAh in the 6 Pro) and went with 30-watt charging instead of 65-watt charging.

These changes result in a slightly less powerful, more affordable device. RedMagic will start selling the 6R in China this June, starting at ￥2,999 ($470) or￥3,299 ($515) for the upgraded 12GB/256GB model. For a phone running a Snapdragon 888 chip, that’s a very low price, and it’s a lot less than the RedMagic 6 Pro, which launched in China for around ￥4,802 ($750).

Still we won’t know how much the RedMagic 6R will cost in the U.S. and Europe until RedMagic reveals global pricing in June. For what it’s worth the RedMagic 6 Pro currently costs $700 in the U.S.

Source: RedMagic

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

