The 5 Best TVs With Fire TV

If you’re in the market for a new TV and want a lot of bang for your buck, it’s hard to beat one with Fire TV built-in. Amazon’s TV OS is powerful and robust, offering access to all of your favorite streaming services and other apps. Just be aware that most TVs with Fire OS are mostly budget-focused.

What to Look For in a Fire TV:

When looking for a Fire TV, you’ll need to pay attention to regular TV specs as well as a few Amazon Fire specific pieces of information. Here’s what you need to look for when selecting the right Fire TV for you:

How You’ll Use It: Consider whether you plan to use your TV for just media streaming or gaming as well. When it comes to using a TV for gaming purposes, you’ll want a higher refresh rate and a better resolution for your games to look and feel smooth. These Fire TVs may not provide the specs you need for a top-tier gaming experience, so you might consider getting a more expensive TV and using an Amazon Fire TV Stick to get the Fire TV experience.

Size: Also think about whether you'll be using this as a smaller personal TV or as a living room TV that needs to be a bit larger for the whole family. And make sure you measure before making your final decision to ensure it'll fit nicely on your TV stand or dresser.

Resolution: For most modern TVs, you should be looking for a 4K resolution. All of the options on this list except for the small 32 inch Insignia have 4K resolution. It's really difficult to find a small TV with anything higher than a 720p or 1080p resolution.

For most modern TVs, you should be looking for a 4K resolution. All of the options on this list except for the small 32 inch Insignia have 4K resolution. It’s really difficult to find a small TV with anything higher than a 720p or 1080p resolution. Refresh Rate: The best modern TVs right now support a 120Hz refresh rate. Unfortunately, the Fire TV options out there right now don’t support anything higher than a 60Hz refresh rate. The higher your refresh rate, the smoother your display will look. For modern gaming, you’ll want the highest refresh rate you can afford, though for a lot of older games, 60Hz works just fine. The only TV on this list that supports a 120Hz refresh rate is the LG 4K OLED TV, which is not a Fire TV but just has Amazon Alexa functionality.

Fire TV vs Amazon Fire Stick: When you buy a Fire TV, the Amazon Fire TV experience is already built into the TV itself. When you buy an Amazon Fire Stick, it's an external device that you'll need to plug into an existing TV in your home through an HDMI port.

When you buy a Fire TV, the Amazon Fire TV experience is already built into the TV itself. When you buy an Amazon Fire Stick, it’s an external device that you’ll need to plug into an existing TV in your home through an HDMI port. Fire TV vs Alexa Built-In: You’ll also see TVs that are specifically branded as Fire TVs and TVs that have Amazon Alexa built-in. When you purchase a Fire TV, you’re essentially getting the experience you would usually get from an Amazon Fire Stick without the extra hassle of having to plug in an external device. If you’re purchasing a TV that only has support for Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa, you won’t get the Fire TV experience unless you also purchase an Amazon Fire Stick.

Best Overall: Insignia 65-inch F30 Series

For most people looking to purchase a Fire TV, this 65 inch model from Insignia is going to be your best bet. It has 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and three 2.1 HDMI inputs. While the refresh rate may not be the best for gaming, it’ll do in a pinch; and for media streaming, you’ll be set.

If you want to connect a soundbar, you’ll be happy to know that this TV supports HDMI ARC, so you won’t need an extra cable to connect everything; you can just send audio directly from the HDMI port to your soundbar. If you don’t have a soundbar, the TV is equipped with DTS Studio Sound to help give you quality, immersive audio.

And of course, Alexa is built-in. You can use Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, to help you launch apps, search for movies and TV shows, control other smart devices in your home, and more. If the 65-inch model doesn’t fit your space, they also have 43 inch, 55 inch, or 70 inch models.

Another Great Option: Toshiba 55-inch Fire TV

This 4K Fire TV from Toshiba doesn’t differ a whole lot from the one above from Insignia; it just gives you another great option from a different brand. This TV from Toshiba maxes out at 55 inches and comes in smaller 50 inch and 43 inch models.

It has a 4K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and three 2.0 HDMI inputs. Similar to the Insignia, this Toshiba TV has HDR, or high dynamic range, meaning that colors will be brighter. The Toshiba differs in that it uses Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and HDR 10 technology; the Insignia TV only uses HDR 10 tech.

With smart Fire TV capability, you can stream your favorite shows through the available downloadable apps on the platform and have Alexa help you out throughout the process through the built-in Voice Remote control.

Best Budget: Insignia 50-inch Fire TV Edition

This 50 inch Insignia TV has all the great specs of our top pick, but in a smaller, more affordable package. You’ll get that crisp 4K resolution, three 2.1 HDMI ports, one with HDMI ARC support, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

And, of course, you’ll get the Fire TV experience with a built-in Alexa voice assistant to help you out. You can download all your favorite apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Video, and more.

Best Small: Insignia 32-inch Fire TV Edition

This 32 inch Insignia TV may not have the best specs, but it’ll deliver the Fire experience at a low price and a small size. It comes with a 720p resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and three 2.0 HDMI ports.

The most important thing about this TV is that it’s a Fire TV. So you get the Amazon Fire experience built-in, letting you download all your favorite apps, incorporate live TV if you want, and use the Alexa virtual assistant through voice command.

Best Non-Fire TV With Alexa Functionality: LG 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV

If you want to spend a little more on a premium TV that still has Amazon Alexa functionality built-in but isn’t a Fire TV, this 65 inch from LG is the ultimate splurge.

Like many of the Fire TVs on this list, this LG TV has 4K resolution; where it differs is in the display tech. This TV from LG has an OLED display, with each OLED pixel giving off its own light and independently turning on and off to enhance colors and darken blacks.

This TV is also great for gaming too. It has a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, four 2.1 HDMI ports with one supporting eARC connection, and gaming-specific technology like NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync to help your gaming experience feel even better.

And if you like the TV but the size isn’t right, there are 48 inch, 55 inch, and 77 inch models as well.