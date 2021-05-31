Ford’s Electric F-150 Lightning Could Far Exceed 300-Mile Range

If you were hoping for a little more than 300-miles per charge from Ford’s new electric F-150 Lightning, we could have good news. According to reports, the F-150 Lightning may offer up to 450-miles on a single charge and only hit the estimated EPA 300-mile range while carrying 1,000 pounds of payload.

Ford’s new electric F-150 has a lot of excitement around it even though the initial announcement suggested 230 miles per charge on the low end and upwards of 300 miles for higher-priced models.

Apparently, Ford told popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) that those are very modest expectations. Brownlee got to drive the F-150 this week and saw 367 miles of estimated range in his F-150 Lighting Platinum with an 80 percent charge. His truck bed was empty, and this rating would be lower if he had, say, 1,000 lbs of gear or rocks in the back of the truck.

Doing the math, with a full charge, that estimate would be closer to 459 miles of driving on a single charge. Basically, it’s better to under-promise and over-deliver. Keep in mind that this thinking also suggests towing something like a trailer would absolutely kill the range.

We’re not sure what Ford’s angle is here, but it could be a calculated decision. The YouTuber goes on to suggest that this may be to take range anxiety out of the equation. The F-150 is Ford’s best-selling vehicle and has been for over 40 years. People that use a truck “like a truck” don’t want to have a bunch of anxiety once they actually want to use their truck.

Plus, it would help if you got driving distances on the dashboard based on many conditions, and we already know the truck has a weight system in the back that will adjust range estimates based on weight. Maybe this is Ford quoting low to cover multiple situations.

