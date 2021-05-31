Minecraft ‘Caves and Cliffs Update Part 1’ Coming June 8th

Mojang Studios has been working on a massive two-part Minecraft update with over 91 new blocks, three new mobs, and much more for those unaware. And today, Mojang officially announced the “Caves and Cliffs” first update arrives in just over a week on June 8th.

This is great news considering fans have waited patiently for this update since the unveiling eight months ago. Not to mention finding out back in April that Mojang delayed the release, then split it into two parts, with the latter half not arriving until later this year.

Either way, the wait is almost over. On June 8th, the first update will arrive for nearly every platform possible. Some of those include; Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, macOS, and even Linux.

While this is one of the biggest releases ever for Minecraft, it’s worth noting that the largest update will come later this year with Part 2. For now, the first Caves and Cliffs update delivers three new mobs with a mountain boat, axolotl, and the glowing squid. Mojang confirmed players could expect to enjoy up to 91 new blocks and ram them into their environments.

The Caves and Cliffs update will introduce all sorts of fun new blocks and set the stage for the bigger ‘part 2’ update later this year. Unfortunately, we’re not sure when that’ll arrive other than sometime in the winter of 2021.