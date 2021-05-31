Walmart’s New Android TV Stick Is the Cheapest We’ve Seen Yet

Devices like the Chromecast, Roku, and Fire TV stick are popular thanks to being extremely affordable. However, it looks like Walmart wants to top them with an even cheaper $25 Android TV streaming stick.

It looks like Android TV Guide spotted what could end up being the most affordable Android TV device yet in the US. They found a listing on Walmart for its new in-house brand ‘Onn FHD Streaming Stick’ that will cost only $24.88 when stock arrives.

This is a 1080p HD Android TV streaming stick with the same remote we’ve seen several times. That nifty remote is set to become the common standard for Android TV devices moving forward, too, for those wondering. That said, some manufacturers will likely customize which services have shortcut buttons on the bottom, as we see here.

The Walmart Onn Android TV device only offers 1GB of RAM and low-end internals to hit this price point if the listing is accurate. Personally, the $30 Walmart Onn 4K streaming box is likely a much better option for only $5 more. That said, if you’re on an extremely tight budget and want an excellent Google experience on your TV, the Onn stick might be a great choice once it arrives.