X
Popular Searches

Walmart’s New Android TV Stick Is the Cheapest We’ve Seen Yet

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Walmart Onn Android TV streaming stick
Walmart

Devices like the Chromecast, Roku, and Fire TV stick are popular thanks to being extremely affordable. However, it looks like Walmart wants to top them with an even cheaper $25 Android TV streaming stick.

It looks like Android TV Guide spotted what could end up being the most affordable Android TV device yet in the US. They found a listing on Walmart for its new in-house brand ‘Onn FHD Streaming Stick’ that will cost only $24.88 when stock arrives.

This is a 1080p HD Android TV streaming stick with the same remote we’ve seen several times. That nifty remote is set to become the common standard for Android TV devices moving forward, too, for those wondering. That said, some manufacturers will likely customize which services have shortcut buttons on the bottom, as we see here.

The Walmart Onn Android TV device only offers 1GB of RAM and low-end internals to hit this price point if the listing is accurate. Personally, the $30 Walmart Onn 4K streaming box is likely a much better option for only $5 more. That said, if you’re on an extremely tight budget and want an excellent Google experience on your TV, the Onn stick might be a great choice once it arrives.

via 9to5Google

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag Insulated 24L ( 40-Can ), Large Leakproof Soft Sided Portable Cooler Bag for Outdoor Travel Beach Picnic Camping BBQ Party, Grey
361 people were interested in this!

Odoland Portable LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan - Hurricane Emergency Survival Kit
265 people were interested in this!

...I should have known that! Trivia Game
146 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
139 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
101 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
96 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
92 people were interested in this!

NETGEAR 4G LTE Broadband Modem - Use LTE as Primary Internet Connection (LB1120)
68 people were interested in this!

Jarvis Monitor Mounting Arm - Fits up to 32" Computer Displays (Dual, Black)
54 people were interested in this!

Joypad Controller Compatible with Switch 8 Colour Adjustable LED, Replacement with D-Pad & Non-Slip Grip for Switch joycon, Wireless Ergonomic JoyCon L/R Remotes Gamepad Joystick Controller
49 people were interested in this!

Show More