X
Popular Searches

It’s Official: Amazon Prime Day Begins on June 21st

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A magnifying glass over a "Prime Day" button on the Amazon website
dennizn/Shutterstock.com

It looks like those early reports were right. Amazon Prime Day is (almost) here, and as always promises to have some of the best deals of the year. So get your Christmas shopping done early because Prime Day(s) starts at Mightnight PDT on June 21st and runs until 11:59 PDT on June 22nd.

If you don’t know what Amazon Prime Day is by now, then we’ll assume you’ve just arrived on this lovely planet. Think of it as a new Black Friday, a day (or two anymore) when Amazon hosts some of the best deals and sales it offers all year. The sale typically covers everything from electronics to housewares to knick-knacks and paddy whacks.

If you feel like the last Prime Day wasn’t that long ago, that’s because last year, Amazon postponed the event to October. Typically Amazon host Prime Day in July, with the Pandemic in full swing, the company held off. This year though, we’re getting Prime Day a little early.

We don’t know yet what deals Amazon has in store, but you can expect to see all-day sales and lighting deals that change every hour. In the past, some sales only offered limited quantities, so keep a lookout for the gadget or blanket set you’ve always wanted.

One thing’s for certain, with a June 21st through 22 dates, you’ll definitely get your presents in time for Christmas.

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Odoland Portable LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan - Hurricane Emergency Survival Kit
373 people were interested in this!

POWERUP 4.0 The Next-Generation Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane Kit, RC Controlled. Easy to Fly with Autopilot & Gyro Stabilizer. For Hobbyists, Pilots, Tinkerers. STEM Ready with DIY Modular Kit
351 people were interested in this!

RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale Digital Bathroom Wireless Weight Scale, Body Composition Analyzer with Smartphone App sync with Bluetooth, 396 lbs - Black
303 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
173 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
141 people were interested in this!

Triple Monitor Stand - Full Motion Articulating Aluminum Gas Spring Monitor Mount Fits Three 17 to 32 inch Flat/Curved LCD Computer Screens with Clamp, Grommet Kit, Black
130 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
108 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
95 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to Dual DisplayPort Adapter 4K 60Hz, DisplayLink Certified, Video Converter with External Graphics Card - Mac & PC (USB32DP24K60),Black
68 people were interested in this!

Wavlink USB 3.0 to HDMI Universal Video Graphics Adapter with Audio Port Displaylink Chip Supports up to 6 Monitor displays, 2048x1152 External Video Card Adapter Support Windows & Chrome OS
55 people were interested in this!

Show More