[Update: All Android TV Devices] Apple TV Arrives on NVIDIA Shield Streaming Devices

What’s the best place to watch Apple TV? If you ask me, it’s the NVIDIA Shield. The Apple TV app is now available on NVIDIA Shield TV streaming devices with support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant, and Shield’s 4K AI upscaling.

Apple first added its streaming app to Android TV devices in February. But while Chromecast with Google TV owners could enjoy Apple TV+ exclusives like Wolfwalkers and Little America on the big screen, NVIDIA Shield users weren’t invited to the party.

Up until now, NVIDIA Shield owners could only cast Apple TV content to their TV from their phone. If you wanted to browse Apple TV’s library on the big screen, you had to sideload the Apple TV app to your NVIDIA Shield—a buggy solution.

If Apple TV support isn’t good enough, NVIDIA is also announcing a promotion for new Shield TV owners. All purchases of an NVIDIA Shield TV device come with three months of GeForce Now, the game streaming platform that works on NVIDIA streaming sticks, PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, and phones.

To start streaming Apple’s library of shows and movies on your NVIDIA Shield TV, simply ask Google Assistant to download the Apple TV app. You can also download the Apple TV app manually through the Play Store.

NVIDIA Shield TV For a limited time, all NVIDIA Shield TV devices come with three months of GeForce Now game streaming. Grab one today starting at $150.