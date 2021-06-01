X
Wyze Really Sucks: Opens Up Pre-Orders for a $119 Stick Vacuum

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
A stick vacuum mounted to the wall.
Wyze

Following hot on the heels of its handheld vacuum, Wyze is opening pre-orders for a cordless stick-style vacuum. It offers a lot of power, at 150 AW, for not a lot of money. You can reserve one today for just $119. Just keep in mind, the price will go up later.

After the pre-order period, Wyze will raise the price of its Cordless Vacuum to $149, a modest bump. Either way, that cost includes shipping, fulfill a recent promise Wyze made regarding the way it shows pricing. Wyze even says you can try the vacuum for 30-days and return it if you don’t like it in that period.

A woman vacuuming a living room using various brush and extending tools.
Wyze

Cordless vacuums don’t do a lot of good if they weigh a lot and don’t give you much suction, but Wyze’s entry promises just the opposite. It comes in at just 2.8 pounds and 150 AW or 24,000 PA suction power. Compare that to Dyson’s $450 V8 Absolute, which weighs 5.75 pounds and provides just 115 AW, and the Wyze Cordless Vacuum is looking pretty good.

You will get fewer accessories in the box than some competitors, though—a crevice tool, a 2-in-1 brush tool, and a wall mount. But Wyze sells additional accessories like a spare battery, a motorized brush tool, and a foldable vacuum tube.

But the vacuum itself looks mighty powerful, thanks to its dual-motor system. The first is a ‘digital motor’ capable of 110,000 RPMs. The second is a 9,500 RPM motor buried in the brush head. And speaking of the brush head, it’ll light up all that shameful dirt on your floors thanks to six built-in LEDs.

Paired with a three-stage filtration, the Wyze Cordless Vacuum seems to be a powerful yet affordable alternative to the many expensive options. You can pre-order it today, and it should ship in July.

Pre-orders open

Wyze Cordless Vacuum

At just $120, this is a no-brainer option if you’re in the market for a cordless vacuum. Comes with mount, crevice tool, and 3-in-1 brush.

Pre-order now
