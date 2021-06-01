Grab Your Bricks—LEGO CON is Coming

There are conventions for just about everything these days, and now there’ll even be one for LEGO. That’s right—everyone’s favorite brick-building company just announced the first ever totally virtual LEGO CON, scheduled for June 26.

The online experience is the perfect way for LEGO fans across the globe to step further into the extraordinary world of LEGO. The convention will feature 90 minutes of live entertainment, world-first reveals, interviews with esteemed builders, behind-the-scenes access, and even brand new never-tried-before build attempts.

LEGO CON will be coming to you live from LEGO House in Billund, Denmark (the company’s headquarters). Throughout the show you’ll also be able to vote on builds, share creative builds of your own, and connect with other LEGO fans. LEGO promises the event is action-packed, but hasn’t shared a specific schedule yet.

The convention is free and open to LEGO enthusiasts of all ages. The event’s livestream will be available on LEGO’s site (for both desktop and mobile users) on June 26 at 5pm in London, 12pm in New York, and 9am in Los Angeles. It will also be available to watch anytime after that on LEGO’s site as an on-demand video