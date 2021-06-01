Rimac’s Electric Hypercar Costs $2 Million, and There’s Only 150 Being Made

Croatian sports car maker Rimac has officially unveiled the production version of its Concept Two (C_Two) electric hypercar, the Nevera. The car packs a profound amount of power and features into the car, and given its $2 million price point, that makes sense.

The Nevera (named for the infamous Mediterranean storms that occur off the coast of Croatia) boasts a quad-motor 1,914HP setup, which is more than the Bugatti Chiron and Tesla’s next-gen Roadster. It also has a 120kWh battery that can supposedly get about 340 miles of range on a single charge. Its 500kW charging system is also capable of fast charging the car from empty to 80% in less than 20 minutes, which is downright impressive (though there aren’t many charging stations out there that can support that).

Mate Rimac, founder and CEO of Rimac Automobili, stated, “This is it. This is the car I had in mind when I embarked on the ‘impossible’ journey ten years ago. All our hard work has resulted in the Nevera—our record-breaking hypercar. This car was born to outperform, and to raise the bar, redefinining the norm for performance cars. And not only in performance—but as an all-around package. When we first revealed the C_Two, we set our targets extremely high. There was nothing else that could even come close to matching the car’s cutting-edge electric powertrain and extreme performance. But for us, that was only the starting point.”

The interior features a large touchscreen and plenty of knobs and buttons, offering a blend of the modern while still maintaining plenty of classic physical controls. There are rumors that the hypercar will have a facial recognition scanner that will unlock the vehicle’s ignition (though you’ll still have a physical key, don’t worry). The scanner will allegedly also be able to tell what mood you’re in to better determine whether you should go for a relaxed drive or head out on a more fast-paced adventure.

An upcoming feature, called Driver Coach, will blend AI in addition to the car’s 12 ultrasonic sensors, 13 cameras, and six radar units to provide assistance while driving. That feature won’t be ready until 2022, however. Aside from that, the Nevera has fully independent torque-steering on each wheel and intelligent traction control. It also brings its Level 4 self-driving autonomy to the table.

Mate Rimac also said he intends to personally test and sign off on each Nevera made before delivering them to the customer. The hypercar can go 0-60 in a lightning fast 1.85 seconds, which beats out the Tesla Roadster’s 1.9 second rate. It has a top speed of 258mph, and while it doesn’t hold a candle to Tesla’s 600-mile range, it does offer plenty of luxurious touches to compensate.

And given that it’s set to cost about 10 times more than the Tesla Roadster—at a whopping $2.44 million—rest assured that luxury is what you’ll get … if you can get it. Only 150 models of the Nevera are being manufactured.