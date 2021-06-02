The Best Prime Day Deals 2021: What to Expect from Amazon’s Big Sale

Prime Day is one of the largest sales events of the year, and it’s often the best time to buy discounted TVs, computers, headphones, and other high-ticket items on Amazon. This year’s Prime Day falls on June 21st and 22nd—here’s what to expect and how to prepare for the frenzy.

What to Expect from Prime Day 2021

Prime Day begins the morning of June 21st, but Amazon constantly debuts new deals and discounts throughout the two-day sales event. The company also hosts sporadic Lightning Deals, which last for just a few hours at a time. In short, Prime Day is a bit unpredictable (which is why you should bookmark this article—it will turn into a constantly updating list of the best Prime Day deals on June 21st).

Unless you’re Nostradamus, which you probably aren’t, you’ll have a hard time predicting when Prime Day deals go live. But because of past Prime Day events, we have a decent idea of which brands will participate and what types of products will see the steepest discount.

Prime Day is basically the best time of year to buy Amazon products, and in 2020, we saw up to 50% discounts on Fire tablets and Echo smart home devices. Samsung and Google’s flagship phones also tend to get a 20% to 40% discount during Prime Day, and if you’re on the hunt for Bluetooth speakers or headphones, you’re almost guaranteed to find a good pair with a 40% discount.

TV and streaming brands like Roku, TCL, and VIZIO also tend to go hard on Prime Day. And you won’t have any trouble finding cheap charging accessories or SD cards during the sales event, as Anker, RAVPower, and SanDisk tend to discount their entire catalog.

Some of Our Favorite Deals from Prime Day 2020

For a quick idea of what to expect during Prime Day 2021, here are some of our favorite deals from last year (not counting Lightning Deals):

These and similar products should have steep discounts during Prime Day 2021. Keep in mind that smaller items, like charging cables and computer accessories, are also on sale throughout the two-day sales event.

How to Prepare for Prime Day

Last year’s Prime Day started in October, kicking off nearly two months of random “Black Friday” sales events from different retailers. But Amazon is running Prime day on June 21st and 22nd this year, bringing the event back to its summertime roots.

Running Prime Day in June should keep Amazon from selling out of items too quickly, as the average customer isn’t shopping for Christmas presents just yet. In other words, it’s the perfect time for you to get an early start on birthday and holiday shopping.

For a successful Prime Day, and this tip is really important if you’re doing Christmas shopping, start putting together a wish list now. Not only will the wish list help you remember what to buy for yourself and others, but if you add a bunch of similar items to it (headphones, TVs, etc), then you can use it to compare sale prices between brands.

You should also bookmark this article, which we will turn into a constantly updating list of the best Prime Day deals on June 21st and 22nd (you could also subscribe to our newsletter). As always, we plan to focus on tech deals, covering products like headphones, TVs, video games, networking equipment, cameras—you get the idea, technology!