NVIDIA’s New GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Is $1,199 but Good Luck Finding One

This week NVIDIA debuted its latest flagship graphics card (GPU) at the yearly Computex event, but good luck finding one when it goes on sale after June 3rd. NVIDIA actually announced two cards, as expected, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti along with the high-end RTX 3080 Ti.

Both of these cards will fill in the gaps of NVIDIA’s desktop GPU product lineup or replace existing models. The RTX 3080 Ti will replace the RTX 3080 while delivering 1.5x the power of the previous RTX 2080 Ti. However, it’s still not as powerful or expensive as the RTX 3090 and will be a modest $1,199.

The RTX 3080 Ti is nearly identical to the original but did get a nice boost throughout. The RTX 3080 Ti ships with more VRAM than the RTX 3080 and 12GB of GDDR6X. Keep in mind that you’re getting half the VRAM as the 3090, but the performance is still pretty close while costing less. Either way, it’s clear NVIDIA is positioning this as the flagship gaming graphics card.

The RTX 3070 Ti is more attainable with a $599 asking price, and it’ll be available a week later on June 10th. Just like its bigger sibling, the 3070 Ti was designed to offer 1.5x more performance over the previous RTX 2070 Super, even though it only has 8GB of GDDR6X memory. Furthermore, it offers a 2X improvement over the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, making it a good option for those looking to upgrade.

Both new RTX cards support all of NVIDIA’s exciting technologies. These include ray-tracing, DLSS, and Reflex technologies. The company mentioned that there are now over 50 games that support Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) AI-powered performance enhancements during the announcement.

NVIDIA made sure to confirm that all GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti graphics cards will ship with a reduced Ethereum hash rate, the NERF that makes them less desirable to crypto miners. However, we doubt that’ll make much of a difference with GPU prices being sky high, scalpers everywhere, and supply chain shortages that continue to make them almost impossible to find.

So while the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti sound great, good luck buying one.