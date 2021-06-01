X
Popular Searches

NVIDIA’s New GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Is $1,199 but Good Luck Finding One

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
NVIDIA's new RTX 3080 Ti GPU
NVIDIA

This week NVIDIA debuted its latest flagship graphics card (GPU) at the yearly Computex event, but good luck finding one when it goes on sale after June 3rd. NVIDIA actually announced two cards, as expected, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti along with the high-end RTX 3080 Ti.

Both of these cards will fill in the gaps of NVIDIA’s desktop GPU product lineup or replace existing models. The RTX 3080 Ti will replace the RTX 3080 while delivering 1.5x the power of the previous RTX 2080 Ti. However, it’s still not as powerful or expensive as the RTX 3090 and will be a modest $1,199.

The RTX 3080 Ti is nearly identical to the original but did get a nice boost throughout. The RTX 3080 Ti ships with more VRAM than the RTX 3080 and 12GB of GDDR6X. Keep in mind that you’re getting half the VRAM as the 3090, but the performance is still pretty close while costing less. Either way, it’s clear NVIDIA is positioning this as the flagship gaming graphics card.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti performance chart
NVIDIA

The RTX 3070 Ti is more attainable with a $599 asking price, and it’ll be available a week later on June 10th. Just like its bigger sibling, the 3070 Ti was designed to offer 1.5x more performance over the previous RTX 2070 Super, even though it only has 8GB of GDDR6X memory. Furthermore, it offers a 2X improvement over the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti, making it a good option for those looking to upgrade.

Both new RTX cards support all of NVIDIA’s exciting technologies. These include ray-tracing, DLSS, and Reflex technologies. The company mentioned that there are now over 50 games that support Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) AI-powered performance enhancements during the announcement.

NVIDIA made sure to confirm that all GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti graphics cards will ship with a reduced Ethereum hash rate, the NERF that makes them less desirable to crypto miners. However, we doubt that’ll make much of a difference with GPU prices being sky high, scalpers everywhere, and supply chain shortages that continue to make them almost impossible to find.

So while the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti sound great, good luck buying one.

Source: NVIDIA

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Odoland Portable LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan - Hurricane Emergency Survival Kit
368 people were interested in this!

POWERUP 4.0 The Next-Generation Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane Kit, RC Controlled. Easy to Fly with Autopilot & Gyro Stabilizer. For Hobbyists, Pilots, Tinkerers. STEM Ready with DIY Modular Kit
252 people were interested in this!

RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale Digital Bathroom Wireless Weight Scale, Body Composition Analyzer with Smartphone App sync with Bluetooth, 396 lbs - Black
235 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
175 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
138 people were interested in this!

Lifewit Collapsible Cooler Bag Insulated 24L ( 40-Can ), Large Leakproof Soft Sided Portable Cooler Bag for Outdoor Travel Beach Picnic Camping BBQ Party, Grey
137 people were interested in this!

Triple Monitor Stand - Full Motion Articulating Aluminum Gas Spring Monitor Mount Fits Three 17 to 32 inch Flat/Curved LCD Computer Screens with Clamp, Grommet Kit, Black
114 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
110 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
100 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to Dual DisplayPort Adapter 4K 60Hz, DisplayLink Certified, Video Converter with External Graphics Card - Mac & PC (USB32DP24K60),Black
59 people were interested in this!

Show More