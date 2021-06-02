Vizio Debuts Its 2021 TV and Soundbar Collection (And It’s a Doozy)

Need a new TV? Vizio just announced its 2021 to 2022 TV and soundbar lineup, all with attractive prices and a renewed focus on gaming. Even if you’re on a tight budget, Vizio’s new TVs and soundbars guarantee that you can build an excellent entertainment or gaming space—you just need to dig through the dozens of model names to find what you like.

To make things a bit easier, we dove headfirst into Vizio’s press materials and learned everything about the company’s new hardware. Here’s the rundown, starting with the most expensive products and working down to the entry-level TVs and soundbars.

New Vizio TVs

How much stuff can you pack into a TV? All 4K TVs in Vizio’s new lineup come with a voice remote and feature HDMI 2.1, Dolby Vision, Bluetooth LE, and HDR10+ support. Most of the company’s mid-range and premium models use AMD FreeSync technology for a variable refresh rate, and even the cheapest models use the V-Gaming Engine for ultra-low input lag.

When it’s all said and done, Vizio knocked it out of the park with these new TVs. There’s something for everybody here, including gamers on a budget.

P-Series (Premium)

At the top of Vizio’s catalog lies the newly announced 85-inch PQX-series TV (P85QX-J). Pricing and availability are still unknown, but the P85QX-J features a bezel-less design, 792 local dimming zones, Quantum Color support at 85% REC2020, and a 4K UHD 3000-lumen display. It also features the gamut of Vizio’s gaming technology—the ProGaming Engine for low input lag, AMD FreeSync Premium for variable refresh rates, plus support for 120Hz refresh rates.

Vizio tells us that the P85QX-J is the only PQX-series TV to launch this year. The company plans to phase out the 65-inch and 75-inch models in its PQX series.

But don’t worry, Vizio is filling out the gaps with 65-inch and 75-inch PQ9-series TVs (the P65Q9-J and P75Q9-J). These TVs feature an adjustable stand to accommodate Vizio soundbars without additional hardware, Quantum Color support at 85% REC2020, up to 210 local dimming zones, a 1200 lumen 4K display AMD FreeSync Premium, and the ProGaming Engine.

The P65Q9-J and P75Q9-J TVs will launch this July for $1,400 and $2,200, respectively.

M-Series (High-End)

Need something a little less flashy? Vizio’s new M-series TVs pack the best features from the P-series at a much lower price. Vizio is also offering its new M-series TVs in smaller sizes, so you aren’t stuck buying a massive TV just for its features.

The new MQ7-series TVs are the best of the bunch, with a 4K UHD display, Quantum Color support at 85% REC2020, up to 32 local dimming zones, the ProGaming Engine, and AMD FreeSync. Like the PQ9-series TVs, Vizio’s new MQ7 TVs have an adjustable stand that fits Vizio soundbars without additional hardware.

Vizio will offer the MQ7-series TVs in sizes ranging from 50 inches to 75 inches. All MQ7 models launch this July, with the exception of the 58-inch model, which launches in June. The MQ7 range starts at $750 for the 50-inch model and runs to $1,400 for the 75-inch model.

The new MQ6 models are stripped down a bit further, with 4K UHD displays, Quantum Color support at 75% REC2020, the ProGaming Engine, and FreeSync support. Vizio will offer the MQ6-series TVs in sizes ranging from 43-incht to 75-inch, starting at $400 and running to $1,000. The 55-inch and 65-inch models are available now, with other models coming in July and August.

V-Series (Mid-Range)

One thing that I love about Vizio’s new lineup is that the mid-range V-series TVs really aren’t all that different from the more expensive models. Even better, the new V6 and V5 TVs are practically identical to one another, with the the V-Gaming Engine for variable refresh rates and 4K UHD displays (reminder—all new Vizio 4K TVs have Dolby Vision and HDR10). The only difference is that Vizio’s V6-series TVs have AMD FreeSync while the cheaper V5 models do not.

Vizio will sell 75-inch and 70-inch V6-series TVs in June for $920 and $750, respectively. The V5 models span between 43-inch and 75-inch sizes and are available now (the 58-inch model comes out in July). Vizio’s new V5-series TVs run from $340 to $900.

D-Series (Entry-Level)

Need a gaming TV that only costs a couple hundred bucks? Vizio’s new D4-series and D-series TVs are surprisingly feature-rich and all cost less than $300.

Both the D4 and D-series TVs feature an FHD display, the V-Gaming Engine for variable refresh rates, and two HDMI 1.4 ports with ARC support. But the D4-series may be better for gamers, as it offers AMD FreeSync support and has thinner bezels than the D-series TVs.

Vizio is launching the D4-series TVs in 24-inch and 32-inch sizes this August. They run for $170 and $230, respectively. The less expensive D-Series TVs run from 24 to 43 inches and span between $160 and $300. Most of the D-series TVs are available now, with the 24 and 32-inch models arriving in August. Vizio will also sell cheaper HD versions of the 24 and 32-inch D-series TV.

New Vizio Soundbars

Along with its new TVs, Vizio is launching a ton of new soundbars with redesigned remotes, HDMI ARC and Bluetooth connectivity, and surround sound support. All of the new soundbars display their settings menus on compatible Vizio TVs for easy control, giving you a good reason to avoid other brands.

Elevate (Premium)

At the top of Vizio’s soundbar collection lies the Elevate, an 18-speaker interface with 5.1.4 audio channels and an 8-inch wireless subwoofer. It packs Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support, a backlit LCD display, 4 upward-firing speakers, and support for high-quality Chromecast audio streaming.

The new Elevate soundbar is available now for $1,000.

M-Series (Mid-Range)

Vizio’s new M-series speakers continue to punch above their weight, packing premium features and deep bass at an attractive price. They feature Dolby Atmos with DTX:X support, and in the two more expensive models, a backlit LCD display.

Featured in the M-series are three new models of soundbar. There’s the M512a with 11 speakers and 5.1.2 channels, the M51az with 9 speakers and 5.1 channels, and the M215a with 5 speakers and 2.1 channels.

The M51az is available now for $330, with the M512a coming in July for $450 and the new M215a arriving at an undisclosed date for $300.

V-Series (Entry-Level)

Looking to improve your TV sound on a budget? New entries in Vizio’s V-series support DTS Digital Surround Sound, DTX Virtual:X, and Dolby Audio for killer sound quality no matter what you’re watching or playing. Most models come with a wireless subwoofer, and all support Bluetooth and HDMI ARC.

The model of V-series soundbar you buy depends on how many speakers and audio channels you want. Vizio’s V51x soundbar, the most expensive in this series, has 6 speakers and 5.1 channels. The V21x and V21t models both have 3 speakers and 2.1 channels, while the stripped-down V21d and V20 models have 2 audio channels and either 4 or 2 speakers.

Vizio’s new V-series soundbars start at $100 and run to $200. All models are available now, save for the V20, which arrives in August for $100.