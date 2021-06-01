‘Far Cry’ Leaves Consoles Behind for Zero Latency’s VR Arcades

If you’re into playing action-adventure FPS titles, odds are you’ve probably heard of the Far Cry series. Now, arcade chain Zero Latency has announced it will be hosting Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity at many of its global locations.

The experience allows players to “meet” Far Cry 3‘s villain Vaas Montenegro. Up to eight players at a time will team up as they try to escape the jungle warlord’s impossible gauntlet, handling obstacles like henchmen, ambushes, and “dangerous” surroundings. It’ll take you and your friends approximately 30 minutes to beat the free-roam VR adventure and (hopefully) emerge victorious.

Zero Latency has 33 arcade locations across the globe, including nine stateside locations. Players will need to get geared up first before stepping foot onto the 200-400 square meter room (which has similar vibes to that First Person Shooter episode of The X-Files). The gear includes an HP Reverb VR headset that’s connected to a backpack that stores an 8th generation Intel Core i7 CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card. Players will also wield a rifle-shaped controller .

Want to explore sunny Rook Islands and see how well you fare against Montenegro and his henchmen (not to mention the wild jungle surrounding you)? Book a slot now for you and your friends. Beware that pricing varies per location, and that Far Cry VR: Dive into Insanity isn’t offered at every location.

