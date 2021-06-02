X
Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 Update Teaches Google Assistant to Talk Back

The Fitbit Sense tracker.
Fitbit

In the coming weeks, Fitbit will roll out a OS 5.2 update, bringing audible Google Assistant responses and other awesome features to the Sense and Versa 3 fitness trackers. The update comes as Fitbit prepares to launch its new Luxe tracker, though it isn’t clear if the small-screened Luxe will inherit these features.

Audible Google Assistant responses are the biggest change that comes with this update, though Sense and Versa 3 users will also gain the ability to quickly swap their clock face, see SP02 readings on their wearable’s Today dashboard, and enjoy new celebrations after reaching fitness goals.

  • More Accessible Sp02 Readings: Fitbit Versa and Sense now display blood oxygen readings in more places—from the Sp02 clock face, the Health and Metrics dashboard on the Fitbit app, and on the wearable’s Today dashboard.
  • High and Low Heart Rate Notifications: Versa 3 users now get notifications when their heart rate goes above or below a custom threshold.
  • Audible Responses from Google Assistant: Google Assistant now gives audible responses instead of just showing its responses on-screen. You can turn audible responses off in the Fitbit app settings.
  • Faster Clock Face Switching: Now you can change watch faces by long-pressing the clock on your Fitbit’s main screen.
  • New Celebrations: Fitbit added new Celebration animations to the Versa 3 and Sense. Reaching fitness goals will trigger these animations.

Fitbit has been hard at work for the past few weeks. Along with its Versa 3 and Sense update, the company has launched a new Minions-themed Ace 3 tracker for kids and is experimenting with snore-tracking features. Newer, bigger updates may come as Google and Samsung team up to unify their smart watch and fitness tracking software.

Source: Fitbit via 9to5Google

