Garmin Connect Gets SMS-Based 2FA—It’s a Start

Cameron Summerson @summerson
| 1 min read
The Garmin Connect app running on a Pixel 5, white desk in the background
Cameron Summerson

You should enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on any account that holds personal info. This is a rule that I live by, and I’ve long been concerned with Garmin’s lack of advanced security for users. Thankfully, the company is now offering 2FA for Connect users.

When I read about the new 2FA feature for Garmin accounts, I was really hoping for app-based authentication (Authy for life, y’all) but at this point, Garmin is only offering two options: email or SMS. Neither of these is ideal, but I’ll take what I can get.

Enabling 2FA on your Garmin account is easy. You can head over to Garmin.com, log in, and go to your account. From there, click Update Sign-on Settings and choose your preferred 2FA method (or you can head straight to the 2FA settings here). Easy peasy.

Alternatively, you can also do this from Garmin Connect mobile. Open the app, tap the menu button (the three lines in up the upper left on Android or “more” button on iOS), then choose Settings > Profile & Privacy. From there, scroll to the bottom and tap on “Manage Garmin Account.”

 

That will redirect to the browser, where you’ll log in on the web and use the same steps highlighted above.

If you’re a Garmin user, this is definitely something you should enable as soon as possible. Think about all the health info stored in Connect—that’s a lot of personal details. Best to protect them.

via the5krunner

