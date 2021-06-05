X
Goodbye C By GE, Hello Beautiful Cync Smart Home App

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
1 min read
A series of images of the new Cync app
Savant

Last year, Savant purchased the C By Ge smart home division and announce a new name—Cync. And alongside new cameras, plugs, and smart switches the company promised an app makeover. The new Cync app is here, and it’s inspired by Savant’s well-known designs.

If you’ve ever seen a Savant app, from its bespoke high-end smart homes, the Cync app (on iOS and Android) will probably look a little familiar. It’s a complete makeover from the previous white and blue text bland look the app previously enjoyed. But it’s not just a slap of paint Savant brought to the table, the Cync app gets new functions too.

Now you can take pictures of items in your home, like a lamp, and associate them to a smart home device. In the case of a lamp, that’d be a smart bulb. The app will actually take two photos, one with the bulb on and off. Then the photo will change to match the correct state—it will even add color if you use a color bulb.

The app pulls in scene and automations controls too. So you can create a scene that lights up your home and have that scene activate at the time you usually arrive home. Or you can use the new Cync motion sensor to activate lights when you walk into a room and turn them off when you leave. And you can associate provided photos to your scenes, or take your own. When you adjust colors, the photo will adjust to match.

The Cync app will start rolling out soon. If you already have the previous C By GE app, it’ll update and change names automatically.

