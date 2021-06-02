Pricing for BMW’s New EVs Announced, Not All of Them Are Affordable

After first revealing its i4 electric sedan in March, BMW has now released more details regarding availability and pricing. The German car maker also shared details on its upmarket version of the sedan, the M50, and its iX luxury SUV.

The i4 eDrive40 is BMW’s 4 Series base model. It runs on eDrive EV, the same platform the iX luxury SUV does, and boasts a 335 horsepower electric motor that can handle 0-60 in 5.7 seconds. The i4 also features an 81.5kWh battery that provides an impressive 300 miles of range. This model will start at $55.400 and is set to arrive in the States in early 2022.

The i4 M50 offers us even more to get excited about, like a heftier battery, more oomph, and an impressive interior. The M50 features both rear and front motors for all-wheel drive, which increase torque to 586 pound-feet and power up to 535 horsepower. It can also reach 0-60 in a mere 3.9 seconds. That’s impressive, but it loses some of its shine when you consider that it uses the same battery as the i4 base model, which decreases its range to just 240 miles.

The 72-cell battery runs on 400 volts, but it has a nice 200kW charging capacity that can charge at a decent clip—taking just over 30 minutes to get from 10 to 80 percent. Allegedly just 10 minutes of 200kW charging will add 90 miles to the battery, which is great if you’re in a hurry.

The interior features a 14.9-inch control display and a 12.3-inch information display all behind one piece of curved glass. Powering both is the 8th generation iDrive system, which is 20 times more powerful than previous iterations, and both will be able to support Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous driving. The i4 M50 sports BMW’s illustrious M-badge (with the technology, smarts, and balanced responsiveness to back that up), and starts at $65.900. It is also set to arrive in early 2022.

BMW’s iX xDrive 50 luxury SUV also boasts impressive high-performance specs but it’s packing a premium price tag as well, starting at $83,200. Two electric motors give you 516 horsepower and all-wheel drive, and the ability to hit 0-60 in 4.6 seconds. A 105.2kWh battery offers up 300 miles on a single charge, which falls a little short of the Tesla Model X’s 360 miles. The iX features the same 14.9-inch and 12.3-inch interior displays and runs on the same iDrive 8 system. Pre-orders for the iX are set to open sometime in the middle of 2021.

Each of the vehicles also requires an additional $995 destination charge, and will be available in the United States within the first quarter of 2022. BMW also mentioned that a 600 horsepower version of the iX M60 will arrive later, so keep your eyes peeled.