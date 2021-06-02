X
Windows 11? Microsoft Reveals What’s Next for Windows on June 24

Suzanne Humphries
1 min read
Good news Windows fans: Microsoft has announced an upcoming event wherein it will detail the “next generation” of its lauded operating system. The event is slated for June 24 at 11am ET, and will reveal several changes to Windows.

Chief product officer Panos Panay and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will both be presenting. Nadella, at the recent Build 2021 event, shared, “Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows. Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications.”

Significant UI changes are expected under the code name “Sun Valley,” and possibly even a new Windows logo. There will likely also be myriad visual enhancements like the system icon update, File Explorer improvements, fixes for app icon rearrangement issues, better Bluetooth audio support, improvements to the foundations of Windows, and a new Xbox Auto HDR feature.

Microsoft is also shuttering Windows 10X, which is the OS used for dual-screen and portable devices. Now, some of that system’s visual elements will simply be rolled into Windows 10.

And, as Nadella’s statement hinted at, a stronger and more robust economy for creators and app developers within Windows. Microsoft has also been drafting a new Windows app store, which we could see open up to all apps and other payment platforms. But in a matter of weeks we’ll know for sure as we watch the event on June 24.

Suzanne Humphries
