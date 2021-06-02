Wyze Wants You! … To Vote On Its ‘Murica-Themed Smartwatch

For about $26 with free shipping, the two different Wyze Watch options are a really solid entry for not a lot of money. But what if you want something a little more … patriotic? In that case, you might be interested in a survey for America-Themed Wyze smartwatches. And some better-looking straps!

A product manager for the Wyze Watch posted about the possible styles over on a closed Facebook group. The post includes a link to a Google doc with both options for an America-themed Wyze Watch and new sports-straps styles.

Hi, everyone! My name is Alex and I’m the Product Manager for Wyze Watch. We’re looking into launching an America-themed commemorative watch and several sports-style straps. We would love to have our Wyze friends help with the design! Please vote for your favorite watch and strap color. Thank you so much! Alex

Looking through the options, it’s not too surprising to see a heavy lean into the stars and stripes for the America-theming. It’s early June, but perhaps the company could rush the process in time for the July 4th holiday. But that comes with risk, and the Wyze Watch itself has already seen some controversy due to its two different form factors.

Originally billed as one watch in two sizes, we discovered that Wyze sold two very different watches in truth. Whether you want to look at the hardware or the software, very little is the same between the two, and ultimately, we recommend the 47 MM variant as the better option of the two. But for $26, either one is great.

It’s not clear what size Wyze would offer this America-themed Watch in, but we can see the company is also looking at other strap styles. Right now, your choices of straps are pretty limited to the default, a blue or green silicone option and a green or brown leather option. But Wyze’s survey shows off a sport-style strap with plenty of holes for breathability. And it looks like the company is considering blue, peach, lilac, dark orange, and obsidian grey colors. Considering it’s asking you to vote which one you like, Wyze probably won’t offer all these colors—just the popular one(s).

We’d take the subtle Uncle Sam-looking watch and the “light blue” strap. That one has lots of contrast but won’t stick out like a sore thumb. If Wyze does end up offering any of these styles, we’ll let you know.