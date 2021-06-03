X
Walmart Copies Prime Day (Again) With "Deals for Days" Starting on June 20th

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Walmart storefront deals
Walmart

After learning that Amazon Prime Day kicks off on June 21st, Walmart is copying Amazon again and says it’ll host its own biggest sale of the year a day earlier. Confirming the Walmart ‘Deals for Days’ sale on June 20th-23rd. However, we’re not sure what type of deals to expect.

Walmart will be offering “Black Friday-like savings” on everything from electronics, toys, home goods, fashion, beauty, and more.

As expected, Walmart will be offering discounts both in-store and online, although most of the quick deals will be online to combat anything Amazon offers up. Plus, the company will have several doorbuster items you don’t want to miss. According to CNET, here are a few early deals announced by Walmart, with more coming soon.

  • Hisense 40-inch Class FHD Roku Smart LED TV $178 (usually $228)
  • HP 11.6-inch Chromebook 4GB RAM: $159 (usually $179)
  • Prepaid Straight Talk A32 5G Phone: $199 (usually $299)
  • iHome Nova Auto Empty Mopping Robot: $299 (usually $599)
  • Tobi Robot Smartwatch for kids: $24.50 (usually $49)

Once you find something you want, don’t forget to take advantage of Walmart’s new 2-hour delivery option.

Expect Walmart to reveal additional information about its Deals for Days sale as we inch closer to June 20th. The company will compete directly with Amazon in several ways, so start making a list now of what you want to buy.

