Google Announces the $99 Pixel Buds A-Series, For Reals This Time

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Google's new Pixel Buds A-Series
Google

Today, Google officially released its new earbuds following an accidental early announcement back in May. Like most Google hardware, we knew everything about them already, but now we have pricing and release details. The all-new Google Pixel Buds A-Series is available to pre-order today for only $99.

As a comparison, this is a much lower price point than the previous Pixel Buds, which cost $179. Google’s official blog says those in the US or Canada can pre-order a pair today, and they’ll ship to doorsteps on June 17th.

What makes these true wireless earbuds exciting is that despite the low price tag, they pack the same great sound quality and features as the original. Then, as expected, you’ll enjoy IPX4 water and sweat resistance, all the fun “Hey Google” commands, and everything else that makes Google’s buds worth buying.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series Fast Pair
Google

That said, these are only $99, so you’ll lose a few features over the original $179 Pixel Buds. Google’s A-branded phones are affordable and budget-friendly, and so are these buds. You’ll lose the wireless charging case with the price decrease, and a few of the touch controls on the buds are missing too.

Basically, the Pixel Buds A-Series (ugh, that name) delivers mostly the same great sound and Googley experience as the previous generation, for nearly half the price. Pre-order some today at the link below.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Pre-Order the latest Google Pixel Buds A-Series today for only $99.

Pre-Order
Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade.

