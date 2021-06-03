X
Popular Searches
News

Ring Now Requires Police Make Their Video Requests on a Public Forum

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Neighbor app with a police request realted to vehicle theft.
Ring

Ring will soon require law enforcement and fire departments to make video requests publicly through the Neighbors community app. It’s a big change from Ring’s previous policy, which allowed public agencies to make private requests directly to Ring users. The change takes place Monday, June 7th.

In a blog post announcing the change, Ring states that public requests will increase transparency and accountability on its home security platform. The Amazon-owned company will only allow requests from verified public agencies (of which there are plenty) and requires these agencies to abide by a set of guidelines.

These guidelines state that law enforcement cannot use video requests to make public announcements or to request information related to “lawful activities, such as protests” (the company was criticized for helping LA police investigate BLM protestors earlier this year).

A public Ring request related to a vehicle theft.
Ring

Requests for assistance must include information related to the investigation, plus public agency contact information and reference numbers. A 12-hour (or less) time frame must be included to prevent public agencies from receiving an excess of footage, and all public requests must include a geographic location within 0.5 square miles to narrow down the number of Ring users that can participate.

Interestingly, police may only request information related to an active investigation twice, and public video requests cannot be deleted or edited, though they may be marked as “resolved.”

Public video requests will show up in Ring users’ Neighbors feed, and new requests will be accompanied by a push notification. But you can turn these notifications off or hide all public video requests from your feed. Those who manually opted out of video requests in the past will not receive any notifications after this change occurs.

Ring’s new policy does not affect how the company deals with warrants, and it won’t slow the company’s ever-growing police partnerships list. But it may help Amazon curb the endless stream of privacy and civil rights-related criticism coming from the press, the public, and its employees, who nearly passed a proposal to investigate Ring’s contribution to racial violence during a shareholders meeting last week.

Source: Ring via CNBC

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Hatteker Hair Clipper Beard Trimmer Kit for Men Cordless Hair Mustache Trimmer Hair Cutting Groomer Kit Precision Trimmer Waterproof USB Rechargeable 5 in 1
893 people were interested in this!

POWERUP 4.0 The Next-Generation Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane Kit, RC Controlled. Easy to Fly with Autopilot & Gyro Stabilizer. For Hobbyists, Pilots, Tinkerers. STEM Ready with DIY Modular Kit
638 people were interested in this!

Magnetic Screen Door - Self Sealing, Heavy Duty, Hands Free Mesh Partition Keeps Bugs Out - Pet and Kid Friendly - Patent Pending Keep Open Feature - 38" x 83" - by Augo
524 people were interested in this!

RENPHO Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale Digital Bathroom Wireless Weight Scale, Body Composition Analyzer with Smartphone App sync with Bluetooth, 396 lbs - Black
364 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
179 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
172 people were interested in this!

Odoland Portable LED Camping Lantern with Ceiling Fan - Hurricane Emergency Survival Kit
164 people were interested in this!

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black (2019 Release)
148 people were interested in this!

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable
133 people were interested in this!

BOSE QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling - Black (Renewed)
122 people were interested in this!

Show More