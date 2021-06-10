Review Geek is Looking for Freelance Technology Writers

Do you love technology? Do you have thoughts about technology? Are you objective and capable of turning those thoughts into kickass articles? Can you write the best words in the best ways? If so, we have a job for you.

What We’re Looking For

We’re looking for experienced and objective tech writers. Folks who don’t just use technology, but are immersed in it. People who were born in it, molded by it. If you live and breathe technology every day and are constantly asking yourself “why is this thing the way it is?” or “this could be so much better if…” then you might be a good fit for us. Or we might be the outlet you’ve been looking for to get some of these thoughts out of your head and into the world.

We’re looking for writers who can consistently come up with solid ideas. You know, the inquisitive type. The tinkerer. The thinker. You need to be able to come up with ideas, then turn those ideas into killer articles that people will want to read.

Here are a few examples of the type of work we want more of:

And that’s just a very small sample size. We’re not looking for tech news writers—we have plenty of those. We’re looking for some to dive into what tech is, what it could be, what it should be, what it shouldn’t be, and everything in between.

About This Job

This is a freelance position, but we’re looking for regular contributions. It’s up to you when you write and how you work, but at least some overlap with the editorial team is pretty crucial. We love talking about ideas as they come through to make sure we nail the angle. This leads to less time editing later and ensures that everyone is happy with the final product. Teamwork, yeah.

Pay is DOE, but will never be less than $100 per article.

The job is remote, but we’re looking for someone in the United States. The team (and editorial staff) are scattered across time zones, so finding a bit of overlap shouldn’t be an issue.

Requirements

This is the fun part, right? Here’s what we need from you:

Experience. You need to know what you’re doing, so at least three years of experience writing about technology is a must. Also, WordPress experience is preferred. The first rule of Review Geek is: we write in the CMS.

You need to know what you’re doing, so at least three years of experience writing about technology is a must. Also, WordPress experience is preferred. The first rule of Review Geek is: we write in the CMS. Attention to detail. It seems like this is always a requirement for most jobs, and this one is no different. You have to be able to pay attention to the little stuff. Details matter.

It seems like this is always a requirement for most jobs, and this one is no different. You have to be able to pay attention to the little stuff. Details matter. Ability to work in a fast-paced environment. This position is remote, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get things done quickly. Sometimes it’s like the wild west in our Slack. Take that however you want.

This position is remote, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get things done quickly. Sometimes it’s like the wild west in our Slack. Take that however you want. Self-motivated. You are a grown person and your editors are not babysitters. If you can’t get stuff done in a reasonable manner on your own, then it just won’t work out. Sorry.

You are a grown person and your editors are not babysitters. If you can’t get stuff done in a reasonable manner on your own, then it just won’t work out. Sorry. Equipment. It should probably go without saying, but you’ll need your own computer. And internet connection. And phone. And anything else that may be required for what you want to write about. Hey, these are your ideas, after all.

It should probably go without saying, but you’ll need your own computer. And internet connection. And phone. And anything else that may be required for what you want to write about. Hey, these are your ideas, after all. Age: You’ll need to be at least 18. Sorry, young ‘uns.

What’s In It for You

So you know what we want, but what about you? You have needs, too. Here’s what we offer:

Competitive Pay. As I said above, pay is DOE, but we start at $100 per article. If you’re the best who ever lived, there’s more for you.

As I said above, pay is DOE, but we start at $100 per article. If you’re the best who ever lived, there’s more for you. Regular, on-time payments. I’ve worked with a lot of freelance writers over the years, and one of the most common complaints I’ve heard is that places don’t pay freelancers on time. We get that you have bills to pay and stuff to buy, so we’re not about that life. We pay NET 15, so you’ll always get paid for your work in a timely manner.

I’ve worked with a lot of freelance writers over the years, and one of the most common complaints I’ve heard is that places don’t pay freelancers on time. We get that you have bills to pay and stuff to buy, so we’re not about that life. We pay NET 15, so you’ll always get paid for your work in a timely manner. An awesome place to work. I don’t want to toot my own horn here (toot toot!) but working for RG is awesome. Seriously, our Slack is probably cooler than any other Slack you are currently in or have been in. Just saying.

How to Apply

Think you have what it takes? Then I want to hear from you. Just head over to Indeed to apply.

Let’s do this thing.